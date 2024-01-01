Chorizo burritos in Arvada
Arvada restaurants that serve chorizo burritos
More about Red Silo Coffee Roasters - Arvada - 6590 Holman Street #207
Red Silo Coffee Roasters - Arvada - 6590 Holman Street #207
6590 Holman Street #207, Arvada
|Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
|$7.65
Breakfast burrito with potatoes, eggs, green chile, pork chorizo, and cheese.
More about The Bluegrass Coffee & Bourbon Lounge Candelas - 18068 W 92nd Lane #400
The Bluegrass Coffee & Bourbon Lounge Candelas - 18068 W 92nd Lane #400
18068 W 92nd Lane #400, Arvada
|Sweet Potato Chorizo Burrito
|$8.50
Sweet potatoes chorizo sausage and cheese. Topped with spicy ranch and pico de gallo. + green chili $2.50