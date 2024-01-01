Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chorizo burritos in Arvada

Go
Arvada restaurants
Toast

Arvada restaurants that serve chorizo burritos

Restaurant banner

 

Red Silo Coffee Roasters - Arvada - 6590 Holman Street #207

6590 Holman Street #207, Arvada

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chorizo Breakfast Burrito$7.65
Breakfast burrito with potatoes, eggs, green chile, pork chorizo, and cheese.
More about Red Silo Coffee Roasters - Arvada - 6590 Holman Street #207
Restaurant banner

 

The Bluegrass Coffee & Bourbon Lounge Candelas - 18068 W 92nd Lane #400

18068 W 92nd Lane #400, Arvada

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Chorizo Burrito$8.50
Sweet potatoes chorizo sausage and cheese. Topped with spicy ranch and pico de gallo. + green chili $2.50
More about The Bluegrass Coffee & Bourbon Lounge Candelas - 18068 W 92nd Lane #400

Browse other tasty dishes in Arvada

Fried Pickles

Carne Asada

Squid

Chili

Sliders

Egg Sandwiches

Hot Chocolate

Chips And Salsa

Map

More near Arvada to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.3 (72 restaurants)

Golden

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Broomfield

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.1 (27 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Morrison

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (130 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (130 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (42 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.4 (234 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (457 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (589 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (398 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1047 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (415 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston