Cobb salad in Arvada
Arvada restaurants that serve cobb salad
More about Jack's Bar & Grill
Jack's Bar & Grill
8565 Five Parks Dr, Arvada
|COBB SALAD
|$16.00
Blackened chicken breast, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, avocado, tomato, hard-boiled egg, and served with house-made ranch dressing
More about The Bluegrass Coffee & Bourbon Lounge Candelas - 18068 W 92nd Lane #400
The Bluegrass Coffee & Bourbon Lounge Candelas - 18068 W 92nd Lane #400
18068 W 92nd Lane #400, Arvada
|Cobb Salad
|$16.00
Romaine topped with chicken, bacon, red onion, diced tomatoes and crumbled bleu cheese served with honey bacon vinaigrette