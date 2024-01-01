Garden salad in Arvada
Arvada restaurants that serve garden salad
Home Cookin' Cafe - Arvada
16255 West 64th Avenue Unit 7, Arvada
|Small Garden Salad
|$5.45
Crisp lettuce topped with tomatoes, cheese, and choice of dressing
The Bluegrass Coffee & Bourbon Lounge Candelas - 18068 W 92nd Lane #400
18068 W 92nd Lane #400, Arvada
|Gramma’s Garden Salad
|$12.00
Romaine topped with mushrooms, black olives, diced tomatoes, red onions and mozzarella served with your choice of Romano vinaigrette, honey bacon vinaigrette, apple bourbon vinaigrette, balsamic vinaigrette, ranch or bleu cheese dressings