Sliders in Arvada
Arvada restaurants that serve sliders
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Homegrown Tap & Dough
5601 Olde Wadsworth Blvd, Arvada
|Meatball Sliders
|$10.00
Meatball sliders (3) with fresh mozzarella & basil
|Chicken Parmesan Sliders
|$10.50
Three sliders, mozzarella, fresh basil
|Kids Slider
|$7.00
1 cheese slider, comes with regular French fries or fruit
Lot One-Lot Que
13730 West 85th Drive, Arvada
|Pork Bao Slider
|$16.00
Pork, pickled vegetables, hoisin, cilantro and a thai chili peanut sauce on a steamed rice flour bun
FRENCH FRIES
Bout Time Pub & Grub
5225 W 80th Ave, Arvada
|Cheeseburger Sliders - 2
|$7.95
Tender ground chuck grilled with onion and topped with American cheese on soft steamed buns with special sauce.
|Cheeseburger Sliders - 4
|$14.00
Tender ground chuck grilled with onion and topped with American cheese on soft steamed buns with special sauce.