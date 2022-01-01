Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Arvada

Arvada restaurants
Arvada restaurants that serve sliders

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Homegrown Tap & Dough

5601 Olde Wadsworth Blvd, Arvada

Avg 4.4 (2619 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Meatball Sliders$10.00
Meatball sliders (3) with fresh mozzarella & basil
Chicken Parmesan Sliders$10.50
Three sliders, mozzarella, fresh basil
Kids Slider$7.00
1 cheese slider, comes with regular French fries or fruit
More about Homegrown Tap & Dough
Lot One-Lot Que

13730 West 85th Drive, Arvada

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pork Bao Slider$16.00
Pork, pickled vegetables, hoisin, cilantro and a thai chili peanut sauce on a steamed rice flour bun
More about Lot One-Lot Que
FRENCH FRIES

Bout Time Pub & Grub

5225 W 80th Ave, Arvada

Avg 4.9 (117 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheeseburger Sliders - 2$7.95
Tender ground chuck grilled with onion and topped with American cheese on soft steamed buns with special sauce.
Cheeseburger Sliders - 4$14.00
Tender ground chuck grilled with onion and topped with American cheese on soft steamed buns with special sauce.
More about Bout Time Pub & Grub

