Spinach salad in Arvada

Arvada restaurants
Arvada restaurants that serve spinach salad

Jack's Bar & Grill

8565 Five Parks Dr, Arvada

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BACON & SPINACH SALAD$16.00
Blackened chicken, spinach, egg, mushrooms, mandarin oranges, cotija cheese, and tossed in a hot bacon vinaigrette
More about Jack's Bar & Grill
The Bluegrass Coffee & Bourbon Lounge Candelas - 18068 W 92nd Lane #400

18068 W 92nd Lane #400, Arvada

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach Apple Salad$13.00
Spinach topped with sliced apples, bleu cheese crumbles and sliced red onions served with apple bourbon vinaigrette
More about The Bluegrass Coffee & Bourbon Lounge Candelas - 18068 W 92nd Lane #400

