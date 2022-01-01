Tacos in Arvada
Arvada restaurants that serve tacos
Lady Nomada
7519 Grandview Ave, Arvada
|Kids Short Rib Taco
|$6.00
Short rib taco, fries
Lot One-Lot Que
13730 West 85th Drive, Arvada
|Kids Taco Barbacoa
|$10.00
|Taco Plate
|$19.00
your choice of:
chicken tinga
barbacoa
pork carnitas
blackened shrimp
All tacos come with roasted corn salsa, sw slaw and cotija served with housemade tortilla chips, salsa, and lime crema
add guacamole =$1. Gf corn tortillas available upon request
|Kids Taco Carnitas
|$10.00
Bout Time Pub & Grub
5225 W 80th Ave, Arvada
|Tacos
|$13.00
Three soft shell tacos stuffed with your choice of steak, chicken, grilled or fried fish. Finished with Pico de Gallo, cheese and fiesta ranch.
Fish have cabbage, steak and chicken have lettuce.
Cochino Taco Arvada
7702 Ralston Road, Arvada
|Lengua Taco
|$4.75
Braised beef tongue, serrano aioli, white onion, guacamole, serrano salsa, leeks and fresh cilantro.
|Squash Taco
|$4.45
Mexican squash, caramelized veggies, asadero cheese, crema and fresh cilantro.
|Kids Soft Chicken Taco
|$6.50
Two chicken tacos topped with cheddar cheese and lettuce. Served on soft corn tortillas.
Teocali Arvada
5770 Olde Wadsworth Blvd, Arvada
|Taco de Pescado Tempura
|$4.50
Fried Mahi, Kale Slaw, Pico De Gallo
|Taco de Birria Tijuana Style
|$5.00
Short Rib, Oaxaca and Chihuahua Cheese, Avocado Verde Salsa, White Onion, Cilantro *CAN NOT REMOVE CHEESE
|Kids Beef Taco
|$8.00
White Rice, Black Beans, Fruit, La Crema, Guacamole