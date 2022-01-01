Go
Asada Tacos + Beer



FRENCH FRIES

610 N Coast Hwy #108

Avg 4.6 (536 reviews)

Popular Items

Tijuana Caesar$7.95
crisp romaine | cotija | pico de gallo | crisp tortillas | roasted corn | roasted poblano dressing
Mini Chicken Street Tacos$5.95
grilled chicken | cilantro | onion | lime
Mini Steak Street Tacos$6.95
marinated steak | cilantro | onion | lime
Chips & Warm Salsa Quemada$4.25
crisp tortilla chips | warm salsa
Asada Bowls
beans | cilantro buttered rice | jack cheese | pico de gallo | lettuce | guacamole | poblano cream
Mexican Cobb Salad
crisp romaine | queso fresco | roasted corn | pico de gallo | guacamole | crispy onions | chipotle ranch or poblano cream
Quesadilla$4.95
warm flour tortilla | cheese | poblano cream | pico de gallo
Small Fresh Guacamole & Chips$6.95
house recipe | warm tortilla chips | diablo on request
Crispy Chicken Tacos$9.50
2 tacos | crisp corn tortillas | poblano cream | pico de gallo | jack cheese | queso fresco
Blackened Mahi Tacos$11.95
2 tacos | warm corn tortillas | poblano cream | mango pineapple relish | cabbage | cotija
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

610 N Coast Hwy #108

Laguna Beach CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
