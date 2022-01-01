Go
Toast

Asadito

Authentic yet modern
Taqueria and Tequila Bar
Located in Chicago’s hot West Loop neighborhood.

30 N Clinton St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Baja Fish Taco$6.50
Fried Wild Alaska Pollock, Morita Aioli, Slaw Pico De Gallo, Lime Crema.
El Burrito Tostado$12.00
Choice Of Protein. Black Beans, Chihuahua Cheese, Guacamole, Lime Crema.
Guac and Chips$16.00
Asadito Bowl$12.00
Choice Of Protein, White Rice Or Brown Rice, Black Beans Or Refried Beans, With Guacamole, Cucumber Pico De Gallo, Queso Fresco, Poblano Peppers
3 Taco Combo$16.50
Any 3 Tacos, Choice Of: Cilantro & Lime Rice And Refried Beans Or Chips And Salsa
Burrito Combo$14.50
El Burrito Tostado Plus Choice Of: Cilantro & Lime Rice And Refried Beans Or Chips And Salsa, Choice Of Drink
Torta Combo$14.50
House Torta Plus Choice Of: Cilantro & Lime Rice And Refried Beans Or Chips And Salsa
Birria de Res Taco$4.75
Stuffed Corn Quesadilla, Jalisco Style Stewed Beef, Chihuahua Cheese, Cilantro & Onion, On House Made Corn Tortilla. Consommé On The Side
Queso Fundido$8.00
Queso Fundido , chips, guacamole, salsa blanca (slight spice), pico, beans, queso fresco.
Elote Cup$5.00
Roasted Corn, Lime Aioli, Guajillo Chili, Queso, Cilantro
See full menu

Location

30 N Clinton St

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Adams Street

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Brown Bag Seafood Co. - Willis Tower

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Aloha Pokē Co.

No reviews yet

Aloha! It's pronounced /poh-kay/ and it's a Hawaiian staple dish of cubed, seasoned & marinated fish.
At Aloha Poke Company we've created more of a customizable healthy, fast food meal option. Served over various bases (White & Brown rice or Salad), we provide unlimited choices of toppings (Cucumber, Seaweed, Avocado, Tobiko & more) and delicious sauces.
It's sushi in a bowl with bigger pieces of each ingredient!

Aikana Chicago

No reviews yet

A Pan-American cuisine, Aikana Chicago feautures a thrilling Food & Beverage programs aiming to evoke luxury & delight from beginning to end of the dining and late night experience

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston