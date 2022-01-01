Asadito
Authentic yet modern
Taqueria and Tequila Bar
Located in Chicago’s hot West Loop neighborhood.
30 N Clinton St
Popular Items
Location
30 N Clinton St
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Adams Street
Come in and enjoy!
Brown Bag Seafood Co. - Willis Tower
Come in and enjoy!
Aloha Pokē Co.
Aloha! It's pronounced /poh-kay/ and it's a Hawaiian staple dish of cubed, seasoned & marinated fish.
At Aloha Poke Company we've created more of a customizable healthy, fast food meal option. Served over various bases (White & Brown rice or Salad), we provide unlimited choices of toppings (Cucumber, Seaweed, Avocado, Tobiko & more) and delicious sauces.
It's sushi in a bowl with bigger pieces of each ingredient!
Aikana Chicago
A Pan-American cuisine, Aikana Chicago feautures a thrilling Food & Beverage programs aiming to evoke luxury & delight from beginning to end of the dining and late night experience