Mexican & Tex-Mex

Asador at Bufords

Open today 12:00 PM - 1:00 AM

No reviews yet

700 west 6th street

Austin, TX 78701

Popular Items

Chips and Guacamole$9.00
Housemade chips with smashed avocado, lime and jalapeño
Chips and Salsa$4.50
Housemade chips and fire roasted salsa
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
Mesquite grilled chicken thighs in a adobo sauce melted with queso oaxaca and monterey jack
Grilled Chicken Taco$5.75
Mesquite-grilled chicken thighs in adobo sauce
Cauliflower Chorizo Taco (V)$5.50
Chopped cauliflower "chorizo" with grilled poblanos and arbol chile (vegetarian)
Chips and Queso$10.00
House made chips and habenero+modelo queso made with smoked cheddar and monterrey jack
Dirty Nachos$13.00
The dirtiest nachos in Austin! Party chips loaded with your choice of meat, queso, a mix of three different shredded cheeses, salsa, sour cream, guacamole, cilantro, onions and pickled jalapeños.
Crispy Pork Carnitas Taco$5.75
Slow roasted pork shoulder with garlic, chiles, and spices
Brisket Taco$6.00
Slow roasted brisket spiced with toasted chiles.
Brisket Quesadilla$12.00
Chile spiced brisket melted with queso oaxaca and monterey jack cheese
All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 1:00 am

Location

700 west 6th street, Austin TX 78701

