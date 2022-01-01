Go
Asali Desserts & Cafe

Our new brick-and-mortar cafe is open in MacGregor Village in Cary, NC, serving desserts, small plates, coffee, and tea. We specialize in Mediterranean treats!

CAKES

107 Edingbugh S Dr Suite 106 A • $$

Avg 4.8 (405 reviews)

Popular Items

Gluten-Free Rice Pudding Dessert Tub$6.50
Creamy Calrose rice pudding infused with orange blossom and topped with cinnamon, crushed pistachios and unsweetened coconuts.
Azka$6.00
Creamy dark chocolate ganache with layers of biscuits and unsweetened coconut topped with a smooth layer of dark chocolate ganache.
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

107 Edingbugh S Dr Suite 106 A

Cary NC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
