ASA Restaurant

A Northern California restaurant committed to sourcing fresh organic ingredients with a flair of Spanish and Italian influence.

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

242 State St • $$

Avg 4.4 (1306 reviews)

ARRABIATA$19.00
“Angry Pasta” Traditional spicy spaghetti, EVOO, tomatoes, garlic & arbol chili
MUSHROOM PASTA$26.00
An array of exotic & wild ‘shrooms. garlic, marsala, cream, porcini stock
ALASKAN HALIBUT$42.00
Pan seared Alaskan Halibut filet with Butter Beans from Italy, Swiss chard, assortment of pickled vegetables with a pesto sauce (basil, pinenuts, parmigiano reggiano, EVOO, salt and pepper).
PAELLA VALENCIA$36.00
Crispy edged La Bomba arroz, shrimp-vegetable stock, onion, white wine, saffron, smoked paprika, Spanish olives, chorizo.
HOUSE BURRATA$14.00
fresh house-made burrata, with EVOO and crostini
BEET SALAD$13.00
Organic beets, local apple, toasted caraway seed dressing
LARGE BAGUETTE$6.00
MCFARLAND RAINBOW TROUT$36.00
Crispy-skinned, boneless pink rainbow fillet, roasted cauliflower and Yukon Gold Potato, herb olive oil, cured lemon
SALSA / GAUCAMOLE and CHIPS$14.00
242 State St

Los Altos CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Manresa Bread

Online ordering and contactless pickup for all your Manresa Bread favorites.

The Post

Come in and enjoy!

State of Mind Public House and Pizzeria

A public house and pizzeria inspired by the golden state.

THE TRAPPIST

We strive to bring you the finest beer available, served properly at the correct temperature and in the correct glass by a knowledgeable and well-trained staff. Our bottle list features a rotating stock of approximately 100 Belgian, Dutch, Scandinavian and American craft brews. We have 25 rotating taps which feature Belgian, local (California), and several specialty micro brews from the US. You won't find any big corporate brews here, just the finest artisan beers.

