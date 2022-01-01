Go
ASA Restaurant

A Northern California restaurant committed to sourcing fresh organic ingredients with a flair of Spanish and Italian influence.

57 Los Gatos-Saratoga Rd

Popular Items

REGULAR FRIES$7.00
PAELLA ENTREE$38.00
Sautéed Gulf Shrimp, chorizo, crispy edged La Bomba arroz, shrimp-vegetable stock, saffron, smoked paprika, olives, 4 large shrimp (this dish is made with shrimp stock and may not be omitted)
TRUFFLE FRIES$11.00
Thin cut with Périgord black truffle salt, house ketchup
CAESAR SALAD$13.00
Local whole leaf romaine, Italian brown anchovy dressing, shaved Parmigianino Reggiano, garlic croutons
ARGENTINE STEAK$37.00
Tenderized, marinated sirloin, Spanish style herb chimichurri, mashed potato, sautéed spinach
GARLIC SHRIMP$26.00
Wild caught, white wine, cream, arbol chili, garlic
EXOTIC MUSHROOM PASTA$26.00
An array of exotic & wild ‘shrooms. garlic, marsala, cream, porcini stock (This dish can not be made completely dairy free or without garlic, there will always be a tiny bit of butter)
ASA GREENS$13.00
Arugula, baby spinach, blanched radicchio, green apple, tarragon vinaigrette
PETITE BAGUETTE$3.50
Served with whipped butter and sea salt
WILD CAUGHT SUSTAINABLE FISH$42.00
ALASKAN HALIBUT - large corona bean, sautéed Swiss chard, basil pesto, julienned carrot and cucumber
Location

Los Gatos CA

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

North

Seasonal Vietnamese Cuisine & Bar

Double D’s Sports Grille Inc

Come in and enjoy!

Enoteca la Storia

Come on in and enjoy!

The Palms

Celebrating the culinary traditions of the Pacific Rim, The Palms restaurant delights guests with an array of Pacific Coast creations where diverse ethnic cultures meet local freshness.

