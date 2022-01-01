Asaro's of Venice Pizzeria and Restaurant
A Taste In Italy In Every Bite.
PIZZA
2454 laurel rd e • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2454 laurel rd e
Nokomis FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Joey D's of Venice
Come in and enjoy!
Tikka Indian Cuisine
Tikka Indian Cuisine is where your senses come alive with the aroma of fresh Indian spices in the air. Come enjoy and explore the flavors of our Indian food. You will delight in visual creations that entice the eyes and enliven the palette. Our vision is to reflect the authentic dishes of India at Tikka Indian Cuisine, with ambiance, service, and modern presentation. We welcome you to embark on a culinary journey as you enjoy the ultimate dining experience and invite you to experience Tikka Indian Cuisine.
Tomatillos Fresh Mex
Come in and enjoy!
VFW 8118
Come in and enjoy!