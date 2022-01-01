Go
Toast

Asaro's of Venice Pizzeria and Restaurant

A Taste In Italy In Every Bite.

PIZZA

2454 laurel rd e • $$

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cannoli$4.00
Chicken Parmagiana$20.00
Gorgonzola Salad For 2$11.00
Margherita Pizza$22.00
Meatlover's Pizza$23.00
Cold Antipasto Salad For 2$13.00
Personal Cheese$9.00
Caesar Salad For 2$9.00
Cheese Pizza$14.00
Garlic Knots (6)$3.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering

Location

2454 laurel rd e

Nokomis FL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Joey D's of Venice

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tikka Indian Cuisine

No reviews yet

Tikka Indian Cuisine is where your senses come alive with the aroma of fresh Indian spices in the air. Come enjoy and explore the flavors of our Indian food. You will delight in visual creations that entice the eyes and enliven the palette. Our vision is to reflect the authentic dishes of India at Tikka Indian Cuisine, with ambiance, service, and modern presentation. We welcome you to embark on a culinary journey as you enjoy the ultimate dining experience and invite you to experience Tikka Indian Cuisine.

Tomatillos Fresh Mex

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

VFW 8118

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston