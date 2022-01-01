Go
Alvarado Street Brewery & Bistro - REBUILDING

Alvarado Street Brewery & Bistro is a five barrel brewery and restaurant. Our kitchen serves fresh, California coastal fare with global influences featuring
bright, bold flavors. We are located in the Carmel Plaza in Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA. Eat fresh, burp hops!

Carmel Plaza Ocean Ave & Mission St.

12" Margherita Pizza TO GO$20.00
buffalo mozzarella, Parmigiano-Reggiano, Swank Farms roasted tomatoes, sweet basil, basil oil. *Vegetarian*
Smash-Style Double Cheeseburger TO GO$17.00
Harris Ranch beef, American cheese, grilled onions, roasted garlic aioli.
Fish & Chips TO GO$23.00
our Monterey Beer battered cod, French fries, cole slaw, tartar sauce.
Side of Regular Fries TO GO$5.00
Beyond Burger TO GO$20.00
Beyond® patty, Swank Farm beef steak tomato, lettuce, house- pickles, caramelized onion, roasted garlic vegan aioli, vegan American cheese, vegan bun.
-served with choice of of FF or green salad with fresh ground mustard vinaigrette
Mediterranean Salad TO GO$18.00
Alvarado Burger TO GO$20.00
Harris Ranch Beef, Swank Farm beef steak tomato, lettuce, pickled onion, pickles, fontina, roasted jalapeno & arugula aioli.
-served with choice of of FF or green salad with fresh ground mustard vinaigrette.
Fried Calamari TO GO$18.00
Monterey Bay calamari, chili garlic, crispy curry leaves, charred lime, Fresno chili aioli
Fried Chicken Sandwich TO GO$18.00
spicy fish sauce caramel, pickled carrot & papaya, spicy aioli with Big Sur O M Chi Salt, brioche bun.
Carmel-By-The-Sea CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Carmel's Bistro Giovanni

"The essence of Carmel"

Rise + Roam Bakery & Pizzeria

Bakery + Cafe specializing in daily baked artisanal pastries and assorted homestyle breads. For lunch, enjoy creative soups, salads, sandwiches and 11" handcrafted pizzas. Come and savor with a glass of local wine or beer on tap.

Seventh & Dolores

The Seventh & Dolores Steakhouse, or 7D, is founded on a commitment to quality and honesty – naturally farmed and humanely raised foods prepared in simple, soulful ways.
While the heart of the restaurant is a classic steakhouse, we imagine an experience and menu that is fun and contemporary. The rich, fertile land of California and the spectacular Pacific Ocean dictate the seasonally changing menu, but as victims of wanderlust, we also want to bring the energy and influences of our travels back to our home in Monterey County.
We want 7D to be the restaurant that makes every occasion special, becomes your favorite place to gather with family and friends, and is always the neighborhood spot that feels warm and inviting. It’s both comfortable and full of possibility every time you enter. It’s our celebration of a Carmel that is evolving in exciting ways.
More than anything the goal of Seventh & Dolores Steakhouse and every member of our team is to put a smile on your face.

Pescadero

Authentic Baja California Food and Fresh Cocktails

