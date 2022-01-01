Go
Asbury Festhalle & Biergarten

Asbury Festhalle & Biergarten brings an authentic biergarten experience to Asbury Park. We welcome you to join us in the centuries-old European tradition - communal tables where friends
& soon-to-be-new-friends mingle in a lively, friendly atmosphere energized by live & local music. Our expert bartenders pour 41 draft & over 100 bottled including American craft and rare import biers.
The menu is classic biergarten fare, flavorful, perfectly executed and cooked to order. The delicious choices include traditional wursts, schnitzels and of course, our famous Belgian bretzel. The word "Fest-halle" literally means "Feast-Hall," but is best translated as "Festival Hall." Festhalles are commonplace in Germany and can be found in many towns and cities, they range in size and use from small neighborhood activity centers, to large-capacity stadiums able to seat thousands of spectators. The Festhalle is a place to gather and experience incredible food, music and our incredible AP community.

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

527 Lake Avenue • $$

Popular Items

Cheese Curd$14.50
Pretzel Breaded served with Cherry Pepper Aioli
Bratwurst$19.00
Saurekraut, Potato Salad, Mustard
Halle Burger$19.00
Tomato Jam, Red Onion Slaw, American Cheese, French Fries
Goulash$27.00
Fish and Chips$17.00
Curry Malt Aioli
Pretzel$17.00
Potato Pancake$15.00
Boar Ragout$26.00
Side Cucumber Salad$7.00
Weiner Schnitzel$23.00
Cucumber Salad, Potato Salad, Lingonberry
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

527 Lake Avenue

Asbury Park NJ

Sunday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

