Asbury Park restaurants you'll love

Toast
  Asbury Park

Asbury Park's top cuisines

American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
French
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Middle Eastern
Must-try Asbury Park restaurants

Homesick image

 

Homesick

522 Cookman Ave, Asbury Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Risotto$8.00
Six Minute Eggs$6.00
Vegetarian Chili$14.00
More about Homesick
Sami's Mediterranean Street Food image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Sami's Mediterranean Street Food

300 Main St, Asbury Park

Avg 4.7 (416 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Falafel Platter$16.00
Deep Fried Hand Crafted Chickpea Patties, Tahini Dressing, Served with Tomatoes, Pickles, Hummus, Baba Ghanoush, Fattoush Salad, Warm Pita and Choice of: Rice, Batata Hara, or French Fries
Falafel Wrap$10.00
hand crafted chickpea & fava bean patties, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickled turnips & tahini dressing wrapped in a Pita
Greek Salad$12.00
Romaine lettuce, Red onion, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Black Olives &
Feta Cheese in a Pomegranate Vinaigrette
More about Sami's Mediterranean Street Food
Asbury Ale House image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Asbury Ale House

531 Cookman Avenue, Asbury Park

Avg 4.1 (1500 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Big Mick Burger$15.00
white american cheese, shaved red onion, pickles, special sauce, brioche bun
Bone In Half/ Half$16.00
served with celery & homemade blue cheese dressing
Mac & Cheese Bites$12.00
homemade three cheese sauce, truffle oil, elbow mac, panko breaded,
served with homemade sriracha aioli
More about Asbury Ale House
Taka Asbury Park image

 

Taka Asbury Park

660 Cookman Ave, Asbury Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gyoza$15.00
Pan Fried Pork Dumplings, Soy Vinegar Sauce
Crispy Spicy Tuna$14.00
Fried Rice Cake, Spicy Tuna, Jalapeños Scallions
Miso Soup$6.00
Shiitake Mushrooms, Seaweed, Tofu, Scallion
More about Taka Asbury Park
Porta Asbury Park image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

Porta Asbury Park

911 Kingsley Street, Asbury Park

Avg 3.9 (2516 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Double Bib Salad$12.00
Hydroponic bibb lettuce, gorgonzola, roasted walnuts, apricot vinaigrette
14 1/2$17.00
San Marzano tomatoes, mozzarella, ricotta, hot soppressata, Calabrian chiles, oregano, extra virgin olive oil
Side of Meatballs$10.00
3 meatballs per order
More about Porta Asbury Park
REYLA image

 

REYLA

603 Mattison Ave, Asbury Park

Avg 4.6 (366 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Shawarma Wrap (DF)$20.00
arugula, cucumber, onion, tomato, hummus, charif, pickled cabbage
Eggplant (V, DF, GF)$18.00
forbidden rice, pine nut, orange blossom tahini, mint, cherry oil
Green Falafel (4) (V, DF, GF)$15.00
spicy baba ghanoush, tangy muhammara
More about REYLA
Pascal & Sabine image

FRENCH FRIES

Pascal & Sabine

601 Bangs Ave, Asbury Park

Avg 4.4 (1247 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Vegetable Burger$20.00
swiss cheese, tomato, lettuce
Rohan Duck Cassoulet$27.00
confit leg, root vegetables, braised flageolet beans
Fromage & Fruit$30.00
chef's selection of 4 cheeses paired with fresh fruit, honey, nuts, jam, and a baguette
More about Pascal & Sabine
The Black Swan image

 

The Black Swan

601 Mattison Ave, Asbury Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gardener's Pie (v)$23.00
Cauliflower, chickpeas, squash, curry, mash
Fish and Chips$25.00
Cod, tartar, mushy peas
Banger's & Mash$22.00
Cumberland sausage, ale gravy
More about The Black Swan
Talula's Pizza image

 

Talula's Pizza

550 Cookman Ave Store #108, Asbury Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Vegan Vodka Bacon$18.00
v+ vodka sauce, v+ mozz (contains soy), v+ almond-cashew ricotta, coconut bacon, basil, nooch, olive oil
Margie$15.00
4-hr tomato sauce, fresh mozz, basil
Shaved Brussels Sprout Salad$14.00
brussels, chiffed kale, sliced apples, currants, pecans, shaved parmesan, maple mustard dressing (gf)
More about Talula's Pizza
Asbury Festhalle & Biergarten image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Asbury Festhalle & Biergarten

527 Lake Avenue, Asbury Park

Avg 4.3 (1587 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Weiner Schnitzel$23.00
Cucumber Salad, Potato Salad, Lingonberry
Bratwurst$19.00
Saurekraut, Potato Salad, Mustard
Halle Burger$19.00
Tomato Jam, Red Onion Slaw, American Cheese, French Fries
More about Asbury Festhalle & Biergarten
Mutiny BBQ Company image

 

Mutiny BBQ Company

808 5th Avenue, Asbury Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mac and Cheese - Pt.$8.00
Our spin on a classic home-cooked side. Freshly-grated sharp cheddar and gruyere, pasta shells, and a Cheez-It cracker crust.
Smoke Fried Wings - 12$18.00
Jumbo wings dry-brined overnight and smoked before being finished with a quick deep fry to ensure perfect crunch. Available in our housemade Buffalo or honey BBQ sauce. Served with bleu cheese and celery.
Vinegar Cole Slaw - 1/2 Pt.$3.00
Our house slaw has no mayo and was designed to be a fresh, tangy complement to our rich BBQ. Confetti cabbage and carrots tossed lightly in an apple cider and dijon vinaigrette.
More about Mutiny BBQ Company
Cardinal Provisions image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cardinal Provisions

513 Bangs Ave, Asbury Park

Avg 4.4 (354 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
EGG & CHEESE$6.00
two fried eggs, your choice of cheese, brioche bun
New Mexico Bowl$16.00
bbq cauliflower, marinated greens pickled jalapeños, crunchy slaw, chipotle stewed rice and black beans, green chili cashew crema
Vegan & Gluten Free
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN$16.00
Available in your choice of mild, hot and super hot! with pimento cheese, pickles on a brioche bun
More about Cardinal Provisions
The Galley Pizza and Eatery image

 

The Galley Pizza and Eatery

1313 Memorial Drive, Asbury Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The GrandMaMa$26.00
traditional grandma style | red sauce | mozz | garlic | fresh basil | pecorino romano | evoo
XL Plain$20.00
red sauce | mozz
Caesar Salad$14.00
spring mix | romaine | grape tomatoes | croutons | pecorino romano | house-made caesar dressing
More about The Galley Pizza and Eatery
BARRIO COSTERO image

 

BARRIO COSTERO

610 Bangs Ave, Asbury Park

Avg 4.3 (1091 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
NACHOS (GF)$10.00
guacamole, crema, salsa
ENSALADA (GF,DF)$13.00
arugula, roasted apple vinaigrette, charred pumpkin, pepita oat
granola, pickled white asparagus
GUACAMOLE & CHIPS (GF, DF, V)$12.00
(DF, GF, V)
More about BARRIO COSTERO
The Bonney Read image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Bonney Read

525 Cookman Ave, Asbury Park

Avg 4.5 (1079 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fish & Chips$23.00
ale-battered haddock, fries, tartar sauce, lemon
New England$11.00
light and creamy, bacon
Chicken Sammy$18.00
breaded thigh, bread and butter pickles, lettuce, jalapeno aioli, brioche bun
More about The Bonney Read
Medusa Stone Fired Kitchen image

 

Medusa Stone Fired Kitchen

711 4th Street, Asbury park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Local Shroom$20.00
A blend of local, organic oyster, lion's mane, and shitake mushrooms on mozzarella and ricotta topped with rosemary and thyme.
Fennel Pie$20.00
Fennel and spicy sausage with ricotta, mozzarella, chili oil and fennel fronds.
Herb Pesto Pie$20.00
Herb pesto and red sauce with roasted eggplant, smoked mozzarella, and oregano.
More about Medusa Stone Fired Kitchen
Laylow image

 

Laylow

603 Mattison Ave, Asbury Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Shrimp - (2lb)$20.00
Peeled & Deveined, 21/25, Tail-On
Classic Margarita$23.00
The best, the freshest, the ONLY Margarita you should be drinking!

*Ingredients: Tequila, Organic Raw Agave, Fresh Lime Juice, (Serves 2 / 16oz Bottle / ABV: 14.5 %)
Steak - Skirt (2lb)$30.00
More about Laylow
Smith - Porta, Pascal & Sabine, Homesick image

 

Smith - Porta, Pascal & Sabine, Homesick

601 Bangs Ave., ASBURY PARK

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Smith - Porta, Pascal & Sabine, Homesick
The Berkeley Hotel image

 

The Berkeley Hotel

1401 Ocean Ave, Asbury Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Berkeley Hotel
Restaurant banner

 

The House of Poke Express

1, Ocean Township

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The House of Poke Express
Restaurant banner

 

Flavias Cucina Romana

550 Cookman Ave ste. #101, Ashbury Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Flavias Cucina Romana
Restaurant banner

 

Tides

408 Seventh Avenue, Asbury Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Tides
Restaurant banner

 

Killer Pies

649 Mattison Ave, Asbury Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Killer Pies

