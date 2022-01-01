Asbury Park restaurants you'll love
Asbury Park's top cuisines
Must-try Asbury Park restaurants
Homesick
522 Cookman Ave, Asbury Park
|Popular items
|Risotto
|$8.00
|Six Minute Eggs
|$6.00
|Vegetarian Chili
|$14.00
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Sami's Mediterranean Street Food
300 Main St, Asbury Park
|Popular items
|Falafel Platter
|$16.00
Deep Fried Hand Crafted Chickpea Patties, Tahini Dressing, Served with Tomatoes, Pickles, Hummus, Baba Ghanoush, Fattoush Salad, Warm Pita and Choice of: Rice, Batata Hara, or French Fries
|Falafel Wrap
|$10.00
hand crafted chickpea & fava bean patties, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickled turnips & tahini dressing wrapped in a Pita
|Greek Salad
|$12.00
Romaine lettuce, Red onion, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Black Olives &
Feta Cheese in a Pomegranate Vinaigrette
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Asbury Ale House
531 Cookman Avenue, Asbury Park
|Popular items
|Big Mick Burger
|$15.00
white american cheese, shaved red onion, pickles, special sauce, brioche bun
|Bone In Half/ Half
|$16.00
served with celery & homemade blue cheese dressing
|Mac & Cheese Bites
|$12.00
homemade three cheese sauce, truffle oil, elbow mac, panko breaded,
served with homemade sriracha aioli
Taka Asbury Park
660 Cookman Ave, Asbury Park
|Popular items
|Gyoza
|$15.00
Pan Fried Pork Dumplings, Soy Vinegar Sauce
|Crispy Spicy Tuna
|$14.00
Fried Rice Cake, Spicy Tuna, Jalapeños Scallions
|Miso Soup
|$6.00
Shiitake Mushrooms, Seaweed, Tofu, Scallion
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON
Porta Asbury Park
911 Kingsley Street, Asbury Park
|Popular items
|Double Bib Salad
|$12.00
Hydroponic bibb lettuce, gorgonzola, roasted walnuts, apricot vinaigrette
|14 1/2
|$17.00
San Marzano tomatoes, mozzarella, ricotta, hot soppressata, Calabrian chiles, oregano, extra virgin olive oil
|Side of Meatballs
|$10.00
3 meatballs per order
REYLA
603 Mattison Ave, Asbury Park
|Popular items
|Shawarma Wrap (DF)
|$20.00
arugula, cucumber, onion, tomato, hummus, charif, pickled cabbage
|Eggplant (V, DF, GF)
|$18.00
forbidden rice, pine nut, orange blossom tahini, mint, cherry oil
|Green Falafel (4) (V, DF, GF)
|$15.00
spicy baba ghanoush, tangy muhammara
FRENCH FRIES
Pascal & Sabine
601 Bangs Ave, Asbury Park
|Popular items
|Vegetable Burger
|$20.00
swiss cheese, tomato, lettuce
|Rohan Duck Cassoulet
|$27.00
confit leg, root vegetables, braised flageolet beans
|Fromage & Fruit
|$30.00
chef's selection of 4 cheeses paired with fresh fruit, honey, nuts, jam, and a baguette
The Black Swan
601 Mattison Ave, Asbury Park
|Popular items
|Gardener's Pie (v)
|$23.00
Cauliflower, chickpeas, squash, curry, mash
|Fish and Chips
|$25.00
Cod, tartar, mushy peas
|Banger's & Mash
|$22.00
Cumberland sausage, ale gravy
Talula's Pizza
550 Cookman Ave Store #108, Asbury Park
|Popular items
|Vegan Vodka Bacon
|$18.00
v+ vodka sauce, v+ mozz (contains soy), v+ almond-cashew ricotta, coconut bacon, basil, nooch, olive oil
|Margie
|$15.00
4-hr tomato sauce, fresh mozz, basil
|Shaved Brussels Sprout Salad
|$14.00
brussels, chiffed kale, sliced apples, currants, pecans, shaved parmesan, maple mustard dressing (gf)
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Asbury Festhalle & Biergarten
527 Lake Avenue, Asbury Park
|Popular items
|Weiner Schnitzel
|$23.00
Cucumber Salad, Potato Salad, Lingonberry
|Bratwurst
|$19.00
Saurekraut, Potato Salad, Mustard
|Halle Burger
|$19.00
Tomato Jam, Red Onion Slaw, American Cheese, French Fries
Mutiny BBQ Company
808 5th Avenue, Asbury Park
|Popular items
|Mac and Cheese - Pt.
|$8.00
Our spin on a classic home-cooked side. Freshly-grated sharp cheddar and gruyere, pasta shells, and a Cheez-It cracker crust.
|Smoke Fried Wings - 12
|$18.00
Jumbo wings dry-brined overnight and smoked before being finished with a quick deep fry to ensure perfect crunch. Available in our housemade Buffalo or honey BBQ sauce. Served with bleu cheese and celery.
|Vinegar Cole Slaw - 1/2 Pt.
|$3.00
Our house slaw has no mayo and was designed to be a fresh, tangy complement to our rich BBQ. Confetti cabbage and carrots tossed lightly in an apple cider and dijon vinaigrette.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cardinal Provisions
513 Bangs Ave, Asbury Park
|Popular items
|EGG & CHEESE
|$6.00
two fried eggs, your choice of cheese, brioche bun
|New Mexico Bowl
|$16.00
bbq cauliflower, marinated greens pickled jalapeños, crunchy slaw, chipotle stewed rice and black beans, green chili cashew crema
Vegan & Gluten Free
|NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN
|$16.00
Available in your choice of mild, hot and super hot! with pimento cheese, pickles on a brioche bun
The Galley Pizza and Eatery
1313 Memorial Drive, Asbury Park
|Popular items
|The GrandMaMa
|$26.00
traditional grandma style | red sauce | mozz | garlic | fresh basil | pecorino romano | evoo
|XL Plain
|$20.00
red sauce | mozz
|Caesar Salad
|$14.00
spring mix | romaine | grape tomatoes | croutons | pecorino romano | house-made caesar dressing
BARRIO COSTERO
610 Bangs Ave, Asbury Park
|Popular items
|NACHOS (GF)
|$10.00
guacamole, crema, salsa
|ENSALADA (GF,DF)
|$13.00
arugula, roasted apple vinaigrette, charred pumpkin, pepita oat
granola, pickled white asparagus
|GUACAMOLE & CHIPS (GF, DF, V)
|$12.00
(DF, GF, V)
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Bonney Read
525 Cookman Ave, Asbury Park
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips
|$23.00
ale-battered haddock, fries, tartar sauce, lemon
|New England
|$11.00
light and creamy, bacon
|Chicken Sammy
|$18.00
breaded thigh, bread and butter pickles, lettuce, jalapeno aioli, brioche bun
Medusa Stone Fired Kitchen
711 4th Street, Asbury park
|Popular items
|Local Shroom
|$20.00
A blend of local, organic oyster, lion's mane, and shitake mushrooms on mozzarella and ricotta topped with rosemary and thyme.
|Fennel Pie
|$20.00
Fennel and spicy sausage with ricotta, mozzarella, chili oil and fennel fronds.
|Herb Pesto Pie
|$20.00
Herb pesto and red sauce with roasted eggplant, smoked mozzarella, and oregano.
Laylow
603 Mattison Ave, Asbury Park
|Popular items
|Shrimp - (2lb)
|$20.00
Peeled & Deveined, 21/25, Tail-On
|Classic Margarita
|$23.00
The best, the freshest, the ONLY Margarita you should be drinking!
*Ingredients: Tequila, Organic Raw Agave, Fresh Lime Juice, (Serves 2 / 16oz Bottle / ABV: 14.5 %)
|Steak - Skirt (2lb)
|$30.00
Smith - Porta, Pascal & Sabine, Homesick
601 Bangs Ave., ASBURY PARK
The Berkeley Hotel
1401 Ocean Ave, Asbury Park
|Popular items
|Red? Rad.
|$16.00
NY & Neapolitan Sauce, fresh basil, garlic, EVOO, sea salt, Pecorino Romano
|New Yorker
|$15.00
NY Sauce, shredded mozzarella, imported pepperoni, EVOO, Pecorino Romano
|Margarita
|$14.00
Neapolitan sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, garlic,
