Asbury Park American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Asbury Park
More about Homesick
Homesick
522 Cookman Ave, Asbury Park
|Popular items
|Macaroni au Gratin
|$16.00
|Kids Pancakes
|$6.00
|Flounder Sandwich
|$18.00
More about Asbury Ale House
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Asbury Ale House
531 Cookman Avenue, Asbury Park
|Popular items
|Cheesesteak Eggroll
|$13.00
shaved ribeye, white american cheese, green bell peppers, spanish onions, served with texas petal sauce
|Drunken Chicken Sand
|$16.00
italian breaded chicken breast, shredded mozzarella, homemade drunken sauce, garlic torpedo bread
|Big Mick Burger
|$15.00
white american cheese, shaved red onion, pickles, special sauce, brioche bun
More about Porta Asbury Park
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON
Porta Asbury Park
911 Kingsley Street, Asbury Park
|Popular items
|Baguette
|$4.00
Goes perfectly with our mozzarella or ricotta
|Single Three Trees Salad
|$12.00
Radicchio, endive, arugula, roastedprosciutto, toasted almonds, pear, rosemary-shallot vinaigrette
|14 1/2
|$17.00
San Marzano tomatoes, mozzarella, ricotta, hot soppressata, Calabrian chiles, oregano, extra virgin olive oil
More about Talula's Pizza
Talula's Pizza
550 Cookman Ave Store #108, Asbury Park
|Popular items
|Farm Salad
|$13.00
mixed market greens, lentils, sunflower seeds, radish, house vin, savory tofu dressing
|New Yorker
|$15.00
tomato sauce, house & aged mozz, aged provolone, garlic
|Vegan Vodka Bacon
|$18.00
v+ vodka sauce, v+ mozz (contains soy), v+ almond-cashew ricotta, coconut bacon, basil, nooch, olive oil
More about The Bonney Read
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Bonney Read
525 Cookman Ave, Asbury Park
|Popular items
|Lobster 1.5 lb
|$55.00
1 1/2 lb whole lobster, drawn butter, steamed corn, and potatoes
|Burger
|$20.00
Angus, New York cheddar, lettuce, sundried-tomato & onion jam, thousand island, fries
|New England
|$11.00
light and creamy, bacon
More about Medusa Stone Fired Kitchen
Medusa Stone Fired Kitchen
711 4th Street, Asbury park
|Popular items
|Plain
|$13.00
Tomato sauce and mozzarella
|Local Shroom
|$20.00
A blend of local, organic oyster, lion's mane, and shitake mushrooms on mozzarella and ricotta topped with rosemary and thyme.
|Herb Pesto Pie
|$20.00
Herb pesto and red sauce with roasted eggplant, smoked mozzarella, and oregano.