Asbury Park bars & lounges you'll love

More about Homesick
Homesick
522 Cookman Ave, Asbury Park
|Popular items
|Macaroni au Gratin
|$16.00
|Kids Pancakes
|$6.00
|Flounder Sandwich
|$18.00
More about Asbury Ale House
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Asbury Ale House
531 Cookman Avenue, Asbury Park
|Popular items
|Cheesesteak Eggroll
|$13.00
shaved ribeye, white american cheese, green bell peppers, spanish onions, served with texas petal sauce
|Drunken Chicken Sand
|$16.00
italian breaded chicken breast, shredded mozzarella, homemade drunken sauce, garlic torpedo bread
|Big Mick Burger
|$15.00
white american cheese, shaved red onion, pickles, special sauce, brioche bun
More about Taka Asbury Park
Taka Asbury Park
660 Cookman Ave, Asbury Park
|Popular items
|Gyoza
|$15.00
Pan Fried Pork Dumplings, Soy Vinegar Sauce
|Jun-San Roll
|$17.00
Tuna & Avocado Roll Topped with Salmon, Yellowtail, Scallion, Caramelized Soy Sauce, Spicy Mayo, Tempura Crunch
|Edamame
|$10.00
Steamed Japanese Soybeans, Sea Salt
More about REYLA
REYLA
603 Mattison Ave, Asbury Park
|Popular items
|Lamb Burger
|$18.00
Tzatziki, pickled cabbage, french fries
|Pork Belly (DF, GF)
|$21.00
gochujang braised, kimchi, everything bagel spice
|Green Falafel (4) (V, DF, GF)
|$15.00
spicy baba ghanoush, tangy muhammara
More about Pascal & Sabine
FRENCH FRIES
Pascal & Sabine
601 Bangs Ave, Asbury Park
|Popular items
|Vegetable Burger
|$20.00
swiss cheese, tomato, lettuce
|Rohan Duck Cassoulet
|$27.00
confit leg, root vegetables, braised flageolet beans
|Fromage & Fruit
|$30.00
chef's selection of 4 cheeses paired with fresh fruit, honey, nuts, jam, and a baguette
More about Talula's Pizza
Talula's Pizza
550 Cookman Ave Store #108, Asbury Park
|Popular items
|Farm Salad
|$13.00
mixed market greens, lentils, sunflower seeds, radish, house vin, savory tofu dressing
|New Yorker
|$15.00
tomato sauce, house & aged mozz, aged provolone, garlic
|Vegan Vodka Bacon
|$18.00
v+ vodka sauce, v+ mozz (contains soy), v+ almond-cashew ricotta, coconut bacon, basil, nooch, olive oil
More about BARRIO COSTERO
BARRIO COSTERO
610 Bangs Ave, Asbury Park
|Popular items
|NACHOS (GF)
|$10.00
guacamole, crema, salsa
|SALSA & CHIPS (GF,DF,V)
|$12.00
(DF, GF, V)
|GUACAMOLE & CHIPS (GF, DF, V)
|$12.00
(DF, GF, V)
More about The Bonney Read
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Bonney Read
525 Cookman Ave, Asbury Park
|Popular items
|Lobster 1.5 lb
|$55.00
1 1/2 lb whole lobster, drawn butter, steamed corn, and potatoes
|Burger
|$20.00
Angus, New York cheddar, lettuce, sundried-tomato & onion jam, thousand island, fries
|New England
|$11.00
light and creamy, bacon
More about Laylow
Laylow
603 Mattison Ave, Asbury Park
|Popular items
|Shrimp - (2lb)
|$20.00
Peeled & Deveined, 21/25, Tail-On
|Classic Margarita
|$23.00
The best, the freshest, the ONLY Margarita you should be drinking!
*Ingredients: Tequila, Organic Raw Agave, Fresh Lime Juice, (Serves 2 / 16oz Bottle / ABV: 14.5 %)
|Steak - Skirt (2lb)
|$30.00
More about Smith - Porta, Pascal & Sabine, Homesick
Smith - Porta, Pascal & Sabine, Homesick
601 Bangs Ave., ASBURY PARK