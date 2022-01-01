Barbacoas in Asbury Park

A Tex-Mex BBQ take on a traditional Mexican preparation. We used our smoked brisket in a stew full of fresh herbs, peppers, and spices to create a complex, medium spicy taco in gluten-free corn tortillas. Topped with house pickled jalapeño and pickled red onion, fresh picked cilantro, and a dusting of cotija cheese. Two per order. Served with a side of our smoked beans.

Aside from some apple cider vinegar, this dish is prepared gluten-free. We would describe the spice level as a mild to medium heat. We are not taking modification requests for this menu item.

