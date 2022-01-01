Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Barbacoas in Asbury Park

Go
Asbury Park restaurants
Toast

Asbury Park restaurants that serve barbacoas

Item pic

 

Mutiny BBQ Company

808 5th Avenue, Asbury Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Brisket Barbacoa Tacos$12.00
A Tex-Mex BBQ take on a traditional Mexican preparation. We used our smoked brisket in a stew full of fresh herbs, peppers, and spices to create a complex, medium spicy taco in gluten-free corn tortillas. Topped with house pickled jalapeño and pickled red onion, fresh picked cilantro, and a dusting of cotija cheese. Two per order. Served with a side of our smoked beans.
Aside from some apple cider vinegar, this dish is prepared gluten-free. We would describe the spice level as a mild to medium heat. We are not taking modification requests for this menu item.
More about Mutiny BBQ Company
Item pic

 

BARRIO COSTERO

610 Bangs Ave, Asbury Park

Avg 4.3 (1091 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BARBACOA RAGU$17.00
fried yucca, beef cheek, pickled pineapple, pickled fresno, avocado
More about BARRIO COSTERO

Browse other tasty dishes in Asbury Park

Quesadillas

Fish And Chips

Lobster Rolls

Octopus

Short Ribs

Sweet Potato Fries

Chicken Salad

Carrot Cake

Map

More near Asbury Park to explore

Long Branch

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Belmar

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Neptune

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Manasquan

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Shrewsbury

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Bradley Beach

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Sea Girt

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Spring Lake

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Eatontown

Avg 3.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1560 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1302 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston