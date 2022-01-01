Chicken sandwiches in Asbury Park
Taka Asbury Park
660 Cookman Ave, Asbury Park
|Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Crispy Panko Crusted Chicken
Purple Sweet Potato Tempura Fries, Wasabi Coleslaw, Mesclun Mix, Tomato, Yuzu Aioli
Asbury Festhalle & Biergarten
527 Lake Avenue, Asbury Park
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$18.50
The Galley Pizza and Eatery
1313 Memorial Drive, Asbury Park
|Kicked Up Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
buttermilk brined organic bell & evans cajun breaded chicken thigh | chili aioli | mike's hot honey | arugula toss in red wine vinegar | fries
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
sous vide organic bell & evans chicken breast | long hot pepper spread | lettuce | roasted red onion | fries
|Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$18.00
buttermilk brined organic bell & evans breaded chicken breast | house-made tomato sauce | mozz | fries