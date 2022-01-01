Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Asbury Park

Asbury Park restaurants
Toast

Asbury Park restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Taka Asbury Park image

 

Taka Asbury Park

660 Cookman Ave, Asbury Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Crispy Panko Crusted Chicken
Purple Sweet Potato Tempura Fries, Wasabi Coleslaw, Mesclun Mix, Tomato, Yuzu Aioli
More about Taka Asbury Park
Asbury Festhalle & Biergarten image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Asbury Festhalle & Biergarten

527 Lake Avenue, Asbury Park

Avg 4.3 (1587 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$18.50
More about Asbury Festhalle & Biergarten
Item pic

 

The Galley Pizza and Eatery

1313 Memorial Drive, Asbury Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kicked Up Chicken Sandwich$17.00
buttermilk brined organic bell & evans cajun breaded chicken thigh | chili aioli | mike's hot honey | arugula toss in red wine vinegar | fries
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.00
sous vide organic bell & evans chicken breast | long hot pepper spread | lettuce | roasted red onion | fries
Chicken Parm Sandwich$18.00
buttermilk brined organic bell & evans breaded chicken breast | house-made tomato sauce | mozz | fries
More about The Galley Pizza and Eatery

