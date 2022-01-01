Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Asbury Park

Asbury Park restaurants
Asbury Park restaurants that serve clams

The Bonney Read image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Bonney Read

525 Cookman Ave, Asbury Park

Avg 4.5 (1079 reviews)
Takeout
Clam Stew$24.00
Clam Strips$22.00
Clams Casino$16.00
bacon, poblano peppers, herbs
More about The Bonney Read
Killer Pies

649 Mattison Ave, Asbury Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CLAM PIE$32.00
More about Killer Pies

