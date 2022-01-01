Cookies in Asbury Park
Asbury Park restaurants that serve cookies
More about Sami's Mediterranean Street Food
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Sami's Mediterranean Street Food
300 Main St, Asbury Park
|Michelle Cookies
|$3.00
More about Talula's Pizza
Talula's Pizza
550 Cookman Ave Store #108, Asbury Park
|Salted Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
|White Chocolate Cherry Cookie
|$3.00
dried cherries. white chocolate. oats. shredded coconut. v+
More about Cardinal Provisions
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cardinal Provisions
513 Bangs Ave, Asbury Park
|HALF DOZEN COOKIE
|$10.00
|Rasberry Rose Linzer Cookie
|$2.00
|COOKIES + CREAM XUIXOS (1/2 DOZEN)
|$30.00
Oreo cookie butter and vanilla cream filled fried croissant dough delights. Vanilla sugar and finely crushed Oreo dusted outside.