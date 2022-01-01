Fish and chips in Asbury Park

The Black Swan image

 

The Black Swan

601 Mattison Ave, Asbury Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish and Chips$25.00
Cod, tartar, mushy peas
More about The Black Swan
The Bonney Read image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Bonney Read

525 Cookman Ave, Asbury Park

Avg 4.5 (1079 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips$23.00
ale-battered haddock, fries, tartar sauce, lemon
More about The Bonney Read

