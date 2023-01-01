Fried chicken sandwiches in Asbury Park

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Asbury Festhalle & Biergarten image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Asbury Festhalle & Biergarten

527 Lake Avenue, Asbury Park

Avg 4.3 (1587 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$18.25
More about Asbury Festhalle & Biergarten
Item pic

 

Mutiny BBQ Company

808 5th Avenue, Asbury Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoke Fried Chicken Thigh Sandwich$15.00
Boneless, skinless chicken thigh dusted with house dry rub, smoked, and then deep fried. Tossed in your choice of wing sauce or house dry rub and topped with housemade pickles. Served on a potato bun with a side of handcut fries.
More about Mutiny BBQ Company

