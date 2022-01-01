Meatball subs in Asbury Park
Asbury Park restaurants that serve meatball subs
More about Porta Asbury Park
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON
Porta Asbury Park
911 Kingsley Street, Asbury Park
|Meatball Sandwich
|$12.00
Pecorino Romano, roasted long hots
More about The Galley Pizza and Eatery
The Galley Pizza and Eatery
1313 Memorial Drive, Asbury Park
|Cranking HOT Meatball Sandwich
|$18.00
house-made meatballs | roasted long hots | mozz | house-made arrabbiata sauce | fries
|Meatball Parm Sandwich
|$17.00
house-made meatballs | mozz | house-made tomato sauce | fries