Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in Asbury Park

Go
Asbury Park restaurants
Toast

Asbury Park restaurants that serve mussels

Item pic

 

BARRIO COSTERO

610 Bangs Ave, Asbury Park

Avg 4.3 (1091 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
MUSSELS$16.00
coconut mole, chorizo, ditalini, salsa verde toast
More about BARRIO COSTERO
The Bonney Read image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Bonney Read

525 Cookman Ave, Asbury Park

Avg 4.5 (1079 reviews)
Takeout
Mussels$21.00
More about The Bonney Read

Browse other tasty dishes in Asbury Park

Pies

Cake

Sweet Potato Fries

Pork Belly

Chicken Sandwiches

Carrot Cake

Fish And Chips

Scallops

Map

More near Asbury Park to explore

Long Branch

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Belmar

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Neptune

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Manasquan

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Shrewsbury

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Bradley Beach

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Sea Girt

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Spring Lake

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Eatontown

Avg 3.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1560 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1302 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston