Pies in Asbury Park
Asbury Park restaurants that serve pies
The Black Swan
601 Mattison Ave, Asbury Park
|Sheperd's Pie
|$26.00
Ground beef and lamb, peas, carrots, mash potato
|Gardener's Pie (v)
|$23.00
Cauliflower, chickpeas, squash, curry, mash
Talula's Pizza
550 Cookman Ave Store #108, Asbury Park
|Gluten Free Square Pie-Online
|$19.00
LIMITED AMOUNT!
Choose your base: red, white, or mustard. Vegan option available! (vegan sausage or pepperoni are not gluten free)
The Galley Pizza and Eatery
1313 Memorial Drive, Asbury Park
|BAR PIE PLAIN
|$17.00
thin | red sauce | mozz
Medusa Stone Fired Kitchen
711 4th Street, Asbury park
|Herb Pesto Pie
|$20.00
Herb pesto and red sauce with roasted eggplant, smoked mozzarella, and oregano.
|Fire Roasted Tomato Pie
|$14.00
Sliced fire roasted tomatoes, tomato sauce, and mozzarella topped with basil.
|Fennel Pie
|$20.00
Fennel and spicy sausage with ricotta, mozzarella, chili oil and fennel fronds.