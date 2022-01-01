Pork belly in Asbury Park
Taka Asbury Park
660 Cookman Ave, Asbury Park
|Pork Belly Ramen
|$12.00
Slow Braised Pork Belly, Ramen Noodles
Bamboo Shoots, Wood Ear Mushroom, Fish Cake, Miso Pork Broth
More about Mutiny BBQ Company
Mutiny BBQ Company
808 5th Avenue, Asbury Park
|Maple Bourbon Pork Belly
|$15.00
We coated cubes of tender pork belly in our house dry rub, smoked them to perfection, and then tossed them in a housemade maple syrup and bourbon glaze. Served with a scoop of our made from scratch cornbread casserole.