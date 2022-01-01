Pork belly in Asbury Park

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taka Asbury Park image

 

Taka Asbury Park

660 Cookman Ave, Asbury Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Belly Ramen$12.00
Slow Braised Pork Belly, Ramen Noodles
Bamboo Shoots, Wood Ear Mushroom, Fish Cake, Miso Pork Broth
More about Taka Asbury Park
Item pic

 

Mutiny BBQ Company

808 5th Avenue, Asbury Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Maple Bourbon Pork Belly$15.00
We coated cubes of tender pork belly in our house dry rub, smoked them to perfection, and then tossed them in a housemade maple syrup and bourbon glaze. Served with a scoop of our made from scratch cornbread casserole.
More about Mutiny BBQ Company
Item pic

 

BARRIO COSTERO

610 Bangs Ave, Asbury Park

Avg 4.3 (1091 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PORK BELLY$20.00
salsa macha, peanuts, parsnip, apple compote
More about BARRIO COSTERO

