Pork ribs in Asbury Park

These pork skirts come from the same place on the hog that skirt steaks come from cattle. They’re tender and flavorful with a perfect combination of char and chew. The dirty rice is a BBQ-inspired spin on a cajun classic and has tons of our St. Louis rib meat mixed in.

The dish is made complete with a drizzle of our housemade Honey Sriracha sauce and fresh green onions. No changes or substitutions.

