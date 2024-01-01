Pork ribs in Asbury Park
Asbury Park restaurants that serve pork ribs
Taka Asbury Park
660 Cookman Ave, Asbury Park
|Pork Spare Ribs
|$17.00
Soy & Sake Glaze, Scallions, Crushed Walnuts
Mutiny BBQ Company
808 5th Avenue, Asbury Park
|Pork Skirts and Dirty Rib Rice
|$15.00
These pork skirts come from the same place on the hog that skirt steaks come from cattle. They’re tender and flavorful with a perfect combination of char and chew. The dirty rice is a BBQ-inspired spin on a cajun classic and has tons of our St. Louis rib meat mixed in.
The dish is made complete with a drizzle of our housemade Honey Sriracha sauce and fresh green onions. No changes or substitutions.