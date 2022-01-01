Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prime ribs in Asbury Park

Go
Asbury Park restaurants
Toast

Asbury Park restaurants that serve prime ribs

The Black Swan image

 

The Black Swan

601 Mattison Ave, Asbury Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Prime Rib (18oz)$55.00
Prime Rib (12oz)$38.00
More about The Black Swan
Prime Rib Cheese Steak image

 

The Galley Pizza and Eatery

1313 Memorial Drive, Asbury Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Prime Rib Cheese Steak$20.00
house smoked prime rib | aged white cheddar | au jus | fries
More about The Galley Pizza and Eatery

Browse other tasty dishes in Asbury Park

Carbonara

Mussels

Caesar Salad

French Toast

Quesadillas

Salmon

Shawarma Wraps

Chilaquiles

Map

More near Asbury Park to explore

Long Branch

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Belmar

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Neptune

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Manasquan

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Shrewsbury

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Bradley Beach

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Sea Girt

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Spring Lake

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Eatontown

Avg 3.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1560 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1302 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston