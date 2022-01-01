Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Prime ribs in
Asbury Park
/
Asbury Park
/
Prime Ribs
Asbury Park restaurants that serve prime ribs
The Black Swan
601 Mattison Ave, Asbury Park
No reviews yet
Prime Rib (18oz)
$55.00
Prime Rib (12oz)
$38.00
More about The Black Swan
The Galley Pizza and Eatery
1313 Memorial Drive, Asbury Park
No reviews yet
Prime Rib Cheese Steak
$20.00
house smoked prime rib | aged white cheddar | au jus | fries
More about The Galley Pizza and Eatery
Browse other tasty dishes in Asbury Park
Carbonara
Mussels
Caesar Salad
French Toast
Quesadillas
Salmon
Shawarma Wraps
Chilaquiles
More near Asbury Park to explore
Long Branch
Avg 4.2
(17 restaurants)
Belmar
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Neptune
Avg 4
(9 restaurants)
Manasquan
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Shrewsbury
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Bradley Beach
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Sea Girt
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Spring Lake
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Eatontown
Avg 3.2
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1560 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(507 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(247 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(115 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1302 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(147 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(836 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston