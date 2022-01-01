Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Asbury Park

Go
Asbury Park restaurants
Toast

Asbury Park restaurants that serve quesadillas

Asbury Ale House image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Asbury Ale House

531 Cookman Avenue, Asbury Park

Avg 4.1 (1500 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla$17.00
grilled chicken, shredded monterey jack, applewood bacon, topped w/ ranch drizzle, served w/ pico de gallo & sour cream
Drunken Quesadilla$17.00
italian breaded chicken, mozzarella cheese, served with homemade drunken sauce
Philly Quesadilla$17.00
shaved ribeye, caramelized onions, green peppers, mushrooms, monterey jack cheese, served w/ sriracha ketchup, pico de gallo, sour cream
BARRIO COSTERO image

 

BARRIO COSTERO

610 Bangs Ave, Asbury Park

Avg 4.3 (1091 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Chicken Quesadilla$8.00
