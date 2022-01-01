Quesadillas in Asbury Park
Asbury Ale House
531 Cookman Avenue, Asbury Park
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla
|$17.00
grilled chicken, shredded monterey jack, applewood bacon, topped w/ ranch drizzle, served w/ pico de gallo & sour cream
|Drunken Quesadilla
|$17.00
italian breaded chicken, mozzarella cheese, served with homemade drunken sauce
|Philly Quesadilla
|$17.00
shaved ribeye, caramelized onions, green peppers, mushrooms, monterey jack cheese, served w/ sriracha ketchup, pico de gallo, sour cream