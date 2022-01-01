Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Scallops in
Asbury Park
/
Asbury Park
/
Scallops
Asbury Park restaurants that serve scallops
Taka Asbury Park
660 Cookman Ave, Asbury Park
No reviews yet
Pan Seared Scallops
$18.00
Miso Mustard Sauce
More about Taka Asbury Park
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Bonney Read
525 Cookman Ave, Asbury Park
Avg 4.5
(1079 reviews)
Scallops
$32.00
More about The Bonney Read
