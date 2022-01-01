Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Asbury Park

Asbury Park restaurants
Toast

Asbury Park restaurants that serve scallops

Taka Asbury Park image

 

Taka Asbury Park

660 Cookman Ave, Asbury Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pan Seared Scallops$18.00
Miso Mustard Sauce
More about Taka Asbury Park
The Bonney Read image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Bonney Read

525 Cookman Ave, Asbury Park

Avg 4.5 (1079 reviews)
Takeout
Scallops$32.00
More about The Bonney Read

