Tacos in Asbury Park

Asbury Park restaurants
Toast

Asbury Park restaurants that serve tacos

Asbury Ale House image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Asbury Ale House

531 Cookman Avenue, Asbury Park

Avg 4.1 (1500 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ahi Tuna Tacos$17.00
tuna tartare, avocado, mango pico, spicy citrus aioli
Shrimp Tacos$15.00
blackened and grilled, mango salsa, shredded lettuce, tomato, avocado, lime cremè, flour tortilla
More about Asbury Ale House
Item pic

 

Mutiny BBQ Company

808 5th Avenue, Asbury Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Brisket Barbacoa Tacos$12.00
A Tex-Mex BBQ take on a traditional Mexican preparation. We used our smoked brisket in a stew full of fresh herbs, peppers, and spices to create a complex, medium spicy taco in gluten-free corn tortillas. Topped with house pickled jalapeño and pickled red onion, fresh picked cilantro, and a dusting of cotija cheese. Two per order. Served with a side of our smoked beans.
Aside from some apple cider vinegar, this dish is prepared gluten-free. We would describe the spice level as a mild to medium heat. We are not taking modification requests for this menu item.
More about Mutiny BBQ Company
Item pic

 

The Galley Pizza and Eatery

1313 Memorial Drive, Asbury Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
**NEW** 16” Taco PAN$36.00
double proofed | thick & airy | sicilian style | mozz | pat lafrieda seasoned beef | cheddar mix | lettuce | red onion | diced tomatoes | jalapeños | cilantro | chipotle crema
**NEW** Detroit Taco$25.00
detroit style | 8x10 | thick & airy | crispy crust | mozz | pat lafrieda seasoned beef | cheddar mix | lettuce | red onion | diced tomatoes | jalapeños | cilantro | chipotle crema
MD Taco Pizza$27.00
galley dough | mozz | pat lafrieda seasoned beef | cheddar mix | lettuce | red onion | diced tomatoes | jalapeños | cilantro | chipotle crema
More about The Galley Pizza and Eatery
BARRIO COSTERO image

 

BARRIO COSTERO

610 Bangs Ave, Asbury Park

Avg 4.3 (1091 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BEEF STREET TACOS$15.00
Kid's Chicken Tacos$8.00
More about BARRIO COSTERO

