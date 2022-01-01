Tacos in Asbury Park
Asbury Park restaurants that serve tacos
More about Asbury Ale House
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Asbury Ale House
531 Cookman Avenue, Asbury Park
|Ahi Tuna Tacos
|$17.00
tuna tartare, avocado, mango pico, spicy citrus aioli
|Shrimp Tacos
|$15.00
blackened and grilled, mango salsa, shredded lettuce, tomato, avocado, lime cremè, flour tortilla
More about Mutiny BBQ Company
Mutiny BBQ Company
808 5th Avenue, Asbury Park
|Brisket Barbacoa Tacos
|$12.00
A Tex-Mex BBQ take on a traditional Mexican preparation. We used our smoked brisket in a stew full of fresh herbs, peppers, and spices to create a complex, medium spicy taco in gluten-free corn tortillas. Topped with house pickled jalapeño and pickled red onion, fresh picked cilantro, and a dusting of cotija cheese. Two per order. Served with a side of our smoked beans.
Aside from some apple cider vinegar, this dish is prepared gluten-free. We would describe the spice level as a mild to medium heat. We are not taking modification requests for this menu item.
More about The Galley Pizza and Eatery
The Galley Pizza and Eatery
1313 Memorial Drive, Asbury Park
|**NEW** 16” Taco PAN
|$36.00
double proofed | thick & airy | sicilian style | mozz | pat lafrieda seasoned beef | cheddar mix | lettuce | red onion | diced tomatoes | jalapeños | cilantro | chipotle crema
|**NEW** Detroit Taco
|$25.00
detroit style | 8x10 | thick & airy | crispy crust | mozz | pat lafrieda seasoned beef | cheddar mix | lettuce | red onion | diced tomatoes | jalapeños | cilantro | chipotle crema
|MD Taco Pizza
|$27.00
galley dough | mozz | pat lafrieda seasoned beef | cheddar mix | lettuce | red onion | diced tomatoes | jalapeños | cilantro | chipotle crema