Tamales in Asbury Park

Asbury Park restaurants
Asbury Park restaurants that serve tamales

Mayan Restaurant - 806 Main St Asbury Park NJ

806 Main Street, Asbury Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mexican Tamal$2.50
Delicious Tamales!!
More about Mayan Restaurant - 806 Main St Asbury Park NJ
Lotería -

632 Mattison Ave, Asbury Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TAMALE$15.00
POLLO VERDE OR PORK MOLE SERVED WITH RICE AND A SALAD
More about Lotería -

