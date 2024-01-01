Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tortilla soup in
Asbury Park
/
Asbury Park
/
Tortilla Soup
Asbury Park restaurants that serve tortilla soup
Cardinal Provisions
513 Bangs Ave, Asbury Park
No reviews yet
Chicken Tortilla Soup
$10.00
chicken tortilla soup - bowl
More about Cardinal Provisions
Barrio Costero
610 Bangs Ave, Asbury Park
Avg 4.3
(1091 reviews)
TORTILLA SOUP (GF)
$12.00
Shredded roasted chicken, tomato, lime, quest fresco, fried corn strips
More about Barrio Costero
