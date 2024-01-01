Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Asbury Park

Go
Asbury Park restaurants
Toast

Asbury Park restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Item pic

 

Mutiny BBQ Company

808 5th Avenue, Asbury Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smoked Turkey and Pimento Club$20.00
Half a pound of our smoked turkey piled high on delicious, fresh, local Benchmark Breads sourdough with bacon, leaf lettuce, tomato, and a heaping scoop of our housemade pimento cheese. Served with a side of handcut fries.
Bacon Bama Turkey Sandwich$16.00
Our carved smoked turkey breast, bacon, pepper jack cheese, and housemade Alabam White Sauce on a potato roll. Served with a side of handcut fries.
More about Mutiny BBQ Company
Cardinal Provisions image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cardinal Provisions

513 Bangs Ave, Asbury Park

Avg 4.4 (354 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
ROASTED TURKEY CLUB$18.00
bacon, provolone, mayo, lettuce, red onion, sub sauce, white toast
More about Cardinal Provisions

