Turkey clubs in Asbury Park
Asbury Park restaurants that serve turkey clubs
More about Mutiny BBQ Company
Mutiny BBQ Company
808 5th Avenue, Asbury Park
|Smoked Turkey and Pimento Club
|$20.00
Half a pound of our smoked turkey piled high on delicious, fresh, local Benchmark Breads sourdough with bacon, leaf lettuce, tomato, and a heaping scoop of our housemade pimento cheese. Served with a side of handcut fries.
|Bacon Bama Turkey Sandwich
|$16.00
Our carved smoked turkey breast, bacon, pepper jack cheese, and housemade Alabam White Sauce on a potato roll. Served with a side of handcut fries.