Waffles in Asbury Park
Asbury Park restaurants that serve waffles
Mutiny BBQ Company
808 5th Avenue, Asbury Park
|BBQ and Waffles
|$9.00
Mutiny’s traditional Eastern Carolina style pulled pork barbecue piled high on a housemade waffle and topped with a ridiculously good scratchmade red hot maple syrup BBQ sauce.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cardinal Provisions
513 Bangs Ave, Asbury Park
|Chicken & Waffles
|$18.00
fried organic chicken, pearl sugar waffle, maple-poblano relish, herbed yogurt, Cholula hot sauce
|Belgian Waffle
|$17.00
whipped labne, macerated berries
|Plain Waffle
|$12.00