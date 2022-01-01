Ascension Coffee
Ascension Coffee Aimbridge
5301 Headquarters Dr
Location
5301 Headquarters Dr
Plano TX
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:30 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Tight Ends Sports Bar - Plano
Come in and enjoy!
Fork & Fire
Scratch Kitchen and Killer Bar!
The Holy Grail Pub
Come on in and enjoy!
Red Hot CHIK'N
This is the way to eat chicken
Come and Enjoy !!!