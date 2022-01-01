Go
Toast

Ascension Coffee

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • SANDWICHES

3625 The Star Blvd • $$

Avg 4.6 (409 reviews)

Popular Items

Brewed Coffee$3.00
Cortado$4.00

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Seating
Groups
Delivery
Table Service
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3625 The Star Blvd

Frisco TX

Sunday6:30 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

KPop Burger & Crab King

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

WOW Donuts & Drips - Frisco

No reviews yet

A modern and sensible donut and coffee shop!

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

Wing Snob

No reviews yet

We Just Have Better Wings!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston