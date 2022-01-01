Ascension Coffee
Come in and enjoy!
SALADS • SANDWICHES
3625 The Star Blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3625 The Star Blvd
Frisco TX
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 6:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
KPop Burger & Crab King
Come in and enjoy!
WOW Donuts & Drips - Frisco
A modern and sensible donut and coffee shop!
Clean Juice
Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!
Wing Snob
We Just Have Better Wings!