Ascent Kitchen - Liberty Park

Located 4,300 feet above sea level, Salt Lake City is the elevated and adventurous home to Ascent Kitchen. Our craveable recipes were designed with Utah in mind, incorporating the exciting energy of our cityscape and adventurous mountain skyline. Home is where the heart is, which is central to everything we do. From brunch to bowls, we strive to create an elevated quick service experience for our guests, always.

439 East 900 South

Mediterranean Chicken Salad$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Seasonal Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Heirloom Tomato, Garbanzo Beans, Kalamata Olives, Hummus, Pita, Athena Feta Cheese Dressing.
Curry Tofu & Spinach$10.00
Jasmine Rice, Curry Tofu, Broccoli, Zucchini, Sautéed Spinach, Flower Tahini Drizzle.
Indian Curry Tofu Salad$12.00
Pan Seared Indian Curry Tofu, Seasonal Mixed Greens, Broccoli, Cucumber, Avocado, Lemon Garbanzo Beans, Sesame Chili Lime Vinaigrette.
Brown Rice Stir Buddha$10.00
Brown Rice, Stir-sautéed Vegetables, Zucchini, Broccoli, Bell Peppers, Asparagus, Red Cabbage, Bean Sprouts, Hoisin Sauce, Sweet Dragon Sauce.
Thai Curry Tofu Bowl$11.00
Jasmine Rice, Pan Seared Tofu, Asparagus, Bell Peppers, Bean Sprouts, Thai-inspired Yellow Coconut Curry, Sweet Dragon Sauce.
Glowing Greens Smoothie$7.00
Banana, Ginger, Apple, Kale, Spinach, Lemon, Cucumber, Plant Based Milk and Coconut Water.
Cilantro Lime Chicken$12.00
Grilled Chicken, Brown Rice, Roasted Potatoes, Corn, Black Beans, Honey Jalapeño Glaze, Pico De Gallo, Cotija, Cilantro, Creamy Avocado Cilantro Dressing.
Asian Cucumber Salmon$15.00
Jasmine Rice, Blackened Asian Glazed Salmon, Broccoli, Sliced Cucumbers, Creamy Dill Yogurt Dressing, Forest Honey Drizzle.
Thai Peanut Chicken Salad$13.00
Grilled Chicken, Seasonal Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Carrots, Bell Peppers, Cabbage, Bean Sprouts, Thai Peanut Vinaigrette Dressing.
Chicken Fajita$13.00
Jasmine Rice, Blackened Chicken, Bell Peppers, Black Beans, Fire Roasted Corn, Avocado, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Creamy Avocado Cilantro Dressing.
439 East 900 South

Salt Lake City UT

Sunday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Pig & a Jelly Jar

East Liberty Tap House

East Liberty Tap House is located in the casual and hip 9th and 9th neighborhood of SLC. A cozy, Danish-modern influenced space, this neighborhood hangout serves updated classic bar food made from high-quality, locally sourced ingredients with a small, well-curated selection of craft beers (just six of our favorites on tap). You may want to stop by for a quick beer and bar snack before heading out for the evening (or even just before heading home on a Tuesday) or linger the whole evening over dinner and drinks with friends or family.

Pago

M I L K +

