Ascent Kitchen - Sandy

Located 4,300 feet above sea level, Salt Lake City is the elevated and adventurous home to Ascent Kitchen. Our craveable recipes were designed with Utah in mind, incorporating the exciting energy of our cityscape and adventurous mountain skyline. Home is where the heart is, which is central to everything we do. From brunch to bowls, we strive to create an elevated quick service experience for our guests, always.

SMOOTHIES

9645 S State • $

Avg 4.6 (1179 reviews)

Popular Items

Thai Curry Tofu Bowl$11.00
Jasmine Rice, Pan Seared Tofu, Asparagus, Bell Peppers, Bean Sprouts, Thai-inspired Yellow Coconut Curry, Sweet Dragon Drizzle.
Asian Cucumber Salmon$15.00
Jasmine Rice, Blackened Asian Glazed Salmon, Broccoli, Sliced Cucumbers, Creamy Dill Yogurt Dressing, Forest Honey Drizzle.
Thai Peanut Chicken Salad$13.00
Grilled Chicken, Seasonal Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Carrots, Bell Peppers, Cabbage, Bean Sprouts, Thai Peanut Vinaigrette Dressing.
Salmon & Roasted Beets Salad$16.00
Dill-Herb Salmon, Seasonal Mixed Greens, Roasted Beets, Red Onion, Goat Cheese, Dried Cherries, Citrus Dijon Vinaigrette.
Mediterranean Chicken Entree$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Hummus, Jasmine Rice, Greek Salad, Pita.
Brown Rice Stir Buddha$10.00
Brown Rice, Stir-sautéed Vegetables, Zucchini, Broccoli, Bell Peppers, Asparagus, Red Cabbage, Bean Sprouts, Hoisin Sauce, Sweet Dragon Drizzle.
Mediterranean Chicken Salad$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Seasonal Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Heirloom Tomato, Garbanzo Beans, Kalamata Olives, Hummus, Pita, Athena Feta Cheese Dressing.
Southwest Salmon Salad$15.00
Blackened Salmon, Seasonal Mixed Greens, Jasmine Rice, Avocado, Black Beans, Fire Roasted Corn, Red Peppers, Red Onion, Creamy Avocado Cilantro Dressing.
Cilantro Lime Chicken$12.00
Grilled Chicken, Brown Rice, Roasted Potatoes, Corn, Black Beans, Honey Jalapeño Glaze, Pico De Gallo, Cotija, Cilantro, Creamy Avocado Cilantro Dressing.
Chicken Fajita$13.00
Jasmine Rice, Blackened Chicken, Bell Peppers, Black Beans, Fire Roasted Corn, Avocado, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Creamy Avocado Cilantro Dressing.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

9645 S State

Sandy UT

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

