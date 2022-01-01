Asgard Axe & Tap
Asgards offers ten spacious throwing lanes, plenty of space to feel comfortable and safe while throwing axes! 27 craft beers on tap, also a great selection of soft drinks! We now have a full menu with the best specialty pizzas around!
714 Oak Street
Location
Wisconsin Dells WI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
