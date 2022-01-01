Ashburn restaurants you'll love

Ashburn restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Ashburn

Ashburn's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Hummus
Mediterranean
Indian
Caterers
Steakhouses
Vietnamese
Takeout box
Chinese
Must-try Ashburn restaurants

The Burger Shack image

FISH AND CHIPS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Burger Shack

42841 Creek View Plaza, Ashburn

Avg 4.2 (633 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BUILD A BURGER
Patty Melt$9.49
Ring of Fire$10.49
Old Ox Brewery image

 

Old Ox Brewery

44652 Guilford Dr, Ashburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hop Camo (4pk 16oz)$12.00
Juicy DDH IPA with Mosaic and Azacca. 6.8% ABV
4pk Sight Seer Saison$14.00
The Belgian yeast, sweet malt, orange and peppercorn flavors are Inspired by the historic Saisons of Belgium, ABV: 8.0%
Hoppy Place (6pk 12oz)$11.00
West Coast Style IPA. 6.5% ABV
Oxus7 image

FRENCH FRIES

Oxus7

20937 Ashburn Rd #125, Ashburn

Avg 4.5 (136 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
DONER PLATTER$17.95
LENTIL SOUP (BOWL)$5.95
ADANA KEBAB$15.95
Bawarchi Biryanis image

 

Bawarchi Biryanis

44640 WAXPOOL RD STE 150, ASHBURN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Hakka Noodles$10.50
Hakka Noodles stir fried with your choice of protein or vegetables. Pictured: Hakka Noodles with Chicken.
Hyderabadi Dum Biryanis$12.50
Hyderabadi Dum style Biryanis cooked with basmati rice and choice of Vegetables or meat. Add flavors for more zing! Biryanis accompany 4oz raitha and 4oz salan.
Bucket Hyderabadi Dum Biryanis$27.50
Hyderabadi Dum style Biryanis in a bucket (85oz) cooked with basmati rice and choice of Vegetables or meat. Add flavors for more zing! Biryanis accompany 8oz raitha and 8oz salan.
Los Toltecos of Broadlands image

 

Los Toltecos of Broadlands

43150 Broadlands Center Plaza #194, Ashburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Dinner Combo$13.99
Cheese dip$5.50
Cadillac Margarita (16oz)$8.99
Parrandos Tex-Mex image

 

Parrandos Tex-Mex

42830 Creek View Plaza Suite 100, Ashburn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Quesadilla$14.00
Served with two freshly made flour tortillas filled with melted Monterrey Jack & Cheddar Cheese, with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
Chicken Fajita$19.00
Chicken fajitas over sautéed green peppers and Spanish-style onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.
Steak Fajita$24.00
Steak fajitas over sautéed green peppers and Spanish-style onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.
The All American Steakhouse image

 

The All American Steakhouse

43145 Broadlands Center Plaza Ste. 103, Ashburn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
*BBQ Bacon Burger$13.00
1/2 pound certified angus beef topped with BBQ sauce, bacon and cheddar cheese served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and French fries on the side.
*Steak Salad$18.00
Fresh mixed greens with tomatoes ,cucumbers, mixed cheese, crotons and bacon with your choice of dressing and a grilled steak.
*Chicken Tenders - Entree$14.00
Fresh chicken tenders hand-battered and golden-fried, served over fries with a side of dipping sauce. Toss in wing sauce ADD 1.50
AhSo Restaurant image

 

AhSo Restaurant

22855 Brambleton Plaza #108, Brambleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bread Service ToGo$2.00
rustic sourdough, 4 slices | house compound butter
AhSo Burger$19.50
pork belly + pimento cheese + pickled onion + dijon aioli
3-p SMOKED SIRLOIN STEAK Taco Kit$12.00
pico de gallo + lime crema + crispy onion
Black Hog Ashburn VA image

 

Black Hog Ashburn VA

20064 Riverside Commons Plaza, Ashburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Carolina Chopped Pork Sandwich$15.30
Chopped smoked shoulder.
Choose Between Lexington (Tomato based vinegar sauce/ Spicy red slaw), or Eastern (Vinegar & Seasoning sauce, creamy slaw)
Smoked Pork Shoulder$17.85
Hardwood smoked, pulled
Chicken Wings$9.00
Fresh Jumbo Chicken Wings
Baker's Crust image

 

Baker's Crust

19890 Belmont Chase Drive, Unit 135, Ashburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
House Burger$14.50
100% grass-fed New Zealand Black
Angus Beef, mozzarella, tomato, grilled red onion, house dressing, shredded lettuce, brioche roll, fresh cut fries.
Fresh Cut Fries (with dipping aioli)$8.50
choose two dipping aioli: chipotle aioli,
sriracha aioli, smoky aioli.
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$2.50
contains nuts
Hot Pot Legend Ashburn image

 

Hot Pot Legend Ashburn

20462 Exchange St., Ashburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Pot$22.00
Comes with chicken, bok choy, napa cabbage, spinach, potato, pumpkin, and king mushrooms
Vegetable Spring Rolls$6.00
Crispy vegetable spring rolls served with sweet and sour dipping sauce
Fried Mini Buns$5.00
Light and fluffy dough, deep-fried, and served with a side of condensed milk.
Pho Nomenal image

 

Pho Nomenal

20447 Exchange Street, Ashburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
1. Pho Tai - Rare Steak$13.99
Pho with thinly sliced eye round steak. Pho soup with house recipe that is verified by thousands of customers to satisfy their taste. In the delicious soup, they have rice noodles, meat, green onions, white onions, and cilantro. On the side, it is served with beansprout, basil, jalapeño, and limes.
8. Pho Special - Pho Dac Biet$14.99
Pho with all beef meat we have. Pho soup with house recipe that is verified by thousands of customers to satisfy their taste. In the delicious soup, they have rice noodles, meat, green onions, white onions, and cilantro. On the side, it is served with beansprout, basil, jalapeño, and limes.
15. Make your own Pho$13.99
Pho with seafood, including fish balls, squid, shrimp, and krab, and chicken broth. Pho soup with house recipe that is verified by thousands of customers to satisfy their taste. In the delicious soup, they have rice noodles, meat, green onions, white onions, fried onions, and cilantro. On the side, it is served with beansprout, basil, jalapeño, and limes.
Welcome to Church! image

 

Welcome to Church!

44505 Atwater Drive, Ashburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Coffee-Daily Drip 16 oz$1.50
Latte - 16 oz$3.25
Sullivan's Cove - Ashburn, VA image

 

Sullivan's Cove - Ashburn, VA

44699 Brimfield Drive, Ashburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
The Bungalow Alehouse image

 

The Bungalow Alehouse

44042 Pipeline Plaza, Ashburn

Avg 4.3 (283 reviews)
Takeout
The Lost Fox image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

The Lost Fox

20374 Exchange St., Ashburn

Avg 4.5 (57 reviews)
Takeout
City Tap image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

City Tap

20376 Exchange St, Ashburn

Avg 4.3 (251 reviews)
Takeout
Canopy Powered by SuperFD image

 

Canopy Powered by SuperFD

19945 RIVERSIDE COMMONS PLAZA, ASHBURN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Parallel Wine & Whiskey Bar image

 

Parallel Wine & Whiskey Bar

43135 Broadlands Center Plaza #121, Broadlands

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Farm & Fork Kitchen image

 

Farm & Fork Kitchen

42755 Creek View Plaza #100, Ashburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Parallel Party Bar image

 

Parallel Party Bar

43145 Broadlands Center Plaza #119, Ashburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Main pic

 

Buffalo Wing Factory - Ashburn

43761 Parkhurst Plz # 100, Ashburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
AhSo Cellars image

 

AhSo Cellars

22855 BRAMBLETON PLZ #105, Brambleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Massaya

21000 Sycolin Road, Ashburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay


