Ashburn restaurants you'll love

FISH AND CHIPS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Burger Shack
42841 Creek View Plaza, Ashburn
|Popular items
|BUILD A BURGER
|Patty Melt
|$9.49
|Ring of Fire
|$10.49
Old Ox Brewery
44652 Guilford Dr, Ashburn
|Popular items
|Hop Camo (4pk 16oz)
|$12.00
Juicy DDH IPA with Mosaic and Azacca. 6.8% ABV
|4pk Sight Seer Saison
|$14.00
The Belgian yeast, sweet malt, orange and peppercorn flavors are Inspired by the historic Saisons of Belgium, ABV: 8.0%
|Hoppy Place (6pk 12oz)
|$11.00
West Coast Style IPA. 6.5% ABV
FRENCH FRIES
Oxus7
20937 Ashburn Rd #125, Ashburn
|Popular items
|DONER PLATTER
|$17.95
|LENTIL SOUP (BOWL)
|$5.95
|ADANA KEBAB
|$15.95
Bawarchi Biryanis
44640 WAXPOOL RD STE 150, ASHBURN
|Popular items
|Hakka Noodles
|$10.50
Hakka Noodles stir fried with your choice of protein or vegetables. Pictured: Hakka Noodles with Chicken.
|Hyderabadi Dum Biryanis
|$12.50
Hyderabadi Dum style Biryanis cooked with basmati rice and choice of Vegetables or meat. Add flavors for more zing! Biryanis accompany 4oz raitha and 4oz salan.
|Bucket Hyderabadi Dum Biryanis
|$27.50
Hyderabadi Dum style Biryanis in a bucket (85oz) cooked with basmati rice and choice of Vegetables or meat. Add flavors for more zing! Biryanis accompany 8oz raitha and 8oz salan.
Los Toltecos of Broadlands
43150 Broadlands Center Plaza #194, Ashburn
|Popular items
|Dinner Combo
|$13.99
|Cheese dip
|$5.50
|Cadillac Margarita (16oz)
|$8.99
Parrandos Tex-Mex
42830 Creek View Plaza Suite 100, Ashburn
|Popular items
|Quesadilla
|$14.00
Served with two freshly made flour tortillas filled with melted Monterrey Jack & Cheddar Cheese, with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
|Chicken Fajita
|$19.00
Chicken fajitas over sautéed green peppers and Spanish-style onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.
|Steak Fajita
|$24.00
Steak fajitas over sautéed green peppers and Spanish-style onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.
The All American Steakhouse
43145 Broadlands Center Plaza Ste. 103, Ashburn
|Popular items
|*BBQ Bacon Burger
|$13.00
1/2 pound certified angus beef topped with BBQ sauce, bacon and cheddar cheese served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and French fries on the side.
|*Steak Salad
|$18.00
Fresh mixed greens with tomatoes ,cucumbers, mixed cheese, crotons and bacon with your choice of dressing and a grilled steak.
|*Chicken Tenders - Entree
|$14.00
Fresh chicken tenders hand-battered and golden-fried, served over fries with a side of dipping sauce. Toss in wing sauce ADD 1.50
AhSo Restaurant
22855 Brambleton Plaza #108, Brambleton
|Popular items
|Bread Service ToGo
|$2.00
rustic sourdough, 4 slices | house compound butter
|AhSo Burger
|$19.50
pork belly + pimento cheese + pickled onion + dijon aioli
|3-p SMOKED SIRLOIN STEAK Taco Kit
|$12.00
pico de gallo + lime crema + crispy onion
Black Hog Ashburn VA
20064 Riverside Commons Plaza, Ashburn
|Popular items
|Carolina Chopped Pork Sandwich
|$15.30
Chopped smoked shoulder.
Choose Between Lexington (Tomato based vinegar sauce/ Spicy red slaw), or Eastern (Vinegar & Seasoning sauce, creamy slaw)
|Smoked Pork Shoulder
|$17.85
Hardwood smoked, pulled
|Chicken Wings
|$9.00
Fresh Jumbo Chicken Wings
Baker's Crust
19890 Belmont Chase Drive, Unit 135, Ashburn
|Popular items
|House Burger
|$14.50
100% grass-fed New Zealand Black
Angus Beef, mozzarella, tomato, grilled red onion, house dressing, shredded lettuce, brioche roll, fresh cut fries.
|Fresh Cut Fries (with dipping aioli)
|$8.50
choose two dipping aioli: chipotle aioli,
sriracha aioli, smoky aioli.
|Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
|$2.50
contains nuts
Hot Pot Legend Ashburn
20462 Exchange St., Ashburn
|Popular items
|Chicken Pot
|$22.00
Comes with chicken, bok choy, napa cabbage, spinach, potato, pumpkin, and king mushrooms
|Vegetable Spring Rolls
|$6.00
Crispy vegetable spring rolls served with sweet and sour dipping sauce
|Fried Mini Buns
|$5.00
Light and fluffy dough, deep-fried, and served with a side of condensed milk.
Pho Nomenal
20447 Exchange Street, Ashburn
|Popular items
|1. Pho Tai - Rare Steak
|$13.99
Pho with thinly sliced eye round steak. Pho soup with house recipe that is verified by thousands of customers to satisfy their taste. In the delicious soup, they have rice noodles, meat, green onions, white onions, and cilantro. On the side, it is served with beansprout, basil, jalapeño, and limes.
|8. Pho Special - Pho Dac Biet
|$14.99
Pho with all beef meat we have. Pho soup with house recipe that is verified by thousands of customers to satisfy their taste. In the delicious soup, they have rice noodles, meat, green onions, white onions, and cilantro. On the side, it is served with beansprout, basil, jalapeño, and limes.
|15. Make your own Pho
|$13.99
Pho with seafood, including fish balls, squid, shrimp, and krab, and chicken broth. Pho soup with house recipe that is verified by thousands of customers to satisfy their taste. In the delicious soup, they have rice noodles, meat, green onions, white onions, fried onions, and cilantro. On the side, it is served with beansprout, basil, jalapeño, and limes.
Welcome to Church!
44505 Atwater Drive, Ashburn
|Popular items
|Coffee-Daily Drip 16 oz
|$1.50
|Latte - 16 oz
|$3.25
Parallel Wine & Whiskey Bar
43135 Broadlands Center Plaza #121, Broadlands
Farm & Fork Kitchen
42755 Creek View Plaza #100, Ashburn
Parallel Party Bar
43145 Broadlands Center Plaza #119, Ashburn
Buffalo Wing Factory - Ashburn
43761 Parkhurst Plz # 100, Ashburn
AhSo Cellars
22855 BRAMBLETON PLZ #105, Brambleton
Massaya
21000 Sycolin Road, Ashburn