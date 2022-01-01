Beef salad in Ashburn
Oxus7 Turkish Mediterranean Restaurant
20937 Ashburn Rd #125, Ashburn
|Kofte (3 PCs) (Ground Beef Patties) salad & rice
|$16.00
Pho Nomenal
20447 Exchange Street, Ashburn
|C7. Beef Steamed Rice Salad - Com Xao Bo
|$14.99
Stir-fried beef is served in the Steamed White Rice Dish to create a great meal that fills your tummy. Steamed Rice Dish includes Steamed White Rice, Stir-fried beef, and vegetables
|B11. Beef Noodle Salad - Bun Bo Xao
|$15.99
Stir-fried beef is served in the Vermicelli Bowl to create a great meal that fills your tummy. Vermicelli Bowl includes Rice Vermicelli, Stir-fried beef, Vegetables, and pickled carrot and radish.