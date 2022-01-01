Beef salad in Ashburn

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

FRENCH FRIES

Oxus7 Turkish Mediterranean Restaurant

20937 Ashburn Rd #125, Ashburn

Avg 4.5 (136 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kofte (3 PCs) (Ground Beef Patties) salad & rice$16.00
More about Oxus7 Turkish Mediterranean Restaurant
Item pic

 

Pho Nomenal

20447 Exchange Street, Ashburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
C7. Beef Steamed Rice Salad - Com Xao Bo$14.99
Stir-fried beef is served in the Steamed White Rice Dish to create a great meal that fills your tummy. Steamed Rice Dish includes Steamed White Rice, Stir-fried beef, and vegetables
B11. Beef Noodle Salad - Bun Bo Xao$15.99
Stir-fried beef is served in the Vermicelli Bowl to create a great meal that fills your tummy. Vermicelli Bowl includes Rice Vermicelli, Stir-fried beef, Vegetables, and pickled carrot and radish.
More about Pho Nomenal

