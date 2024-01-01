Boneless wings in Ashburn
Ashburn restaurants that serve boneless wings
More about Social House - Ashburn
Social House - Ashburn
42841 Creek View Plaza, Ashburn
|KIDS BONELESS WINGS
|$8.00
More about Buffalo Wing Factory - Ashburn
Buffalo Wing Factory - Ashburn
43761 Parkhurst Plz # 100, Ashburn
|40 PCS. BONELESS WINGS
|$64.00
HAND-BREADED BONELESS WINGS TOSSED IN YOUR FAVORITE BWF SAUCE
|15 PCS. BONELESS WINGS
|$24.00
HAND-BREADED BONELESS WINGS TOSSED IN YOUR FAVORITE BWF SAUCE
|KID'S BONELESS WINGS & FRIES
|$8.00
HAND-BREADED BONELESS WINGS TOSSED IN YOUR FAVORITE BWF SAUCE. SERVED WITH CRINKLE CUT FRIES