Brisket in Ashburn

Black Hog Ashburn VA

20064 Riverside Commons Plaza, Ashburn

Beef Brisket Sandwich$17.60
Texas Style, S&P rub, Hardwood Smoked, Hand Carved.
Texas Beef Brisket$21.90
Texas Style, S&P rub, hardwood smoked, hand carved
Pho Nomenal

20447 Exchange Street, Ashburn

2. Pho Chin - Well-Done Brisket$13.99
Pho with thinly sliced well done brisket. Pho soup with house recipe that is verified by thousands of customers to satisfy their taste. In the delicious soup, they have rice noodles, meat, green onions, white onions, and cilantro. On the side, it is served with beansprout, basil, jalapeño, and limes.
