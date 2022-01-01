Burritos in Ashburn
Ashburn restaurants that serve burritos
More about Los Toltecos of Broadlands
Los Toltecos of Broadlands
43150 Broadlands Center Plaza #194, Ashburn
|Burrito Sudado
|$15.99
|Burritos Deluxe
|$15.99
|Patron Burrito
|$10.99
More about Parrandos Tex-Mex
Parrandos Tex-Mex
42830 Creek View Plaza Suite 100, Ashburn
|Vegetable Burrito
|$12.00
Sautéed veggies wrapped inside a flour tortilla, and smothered with green tomatillo sauce. Topped with melted Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.
|Steak Burrito
|$17.00
Grilled steak wrapped inside a flour tortilla, and smothered with red chili sauce. Topped with melted Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.
|Beef Burrito
|$13.00