Carne asada in Ashburn
Ashburn restaurants that serve carne asada
More about Los Toltecos of Broadlands
Los Toltecos of Broadlands
43150 Broadlands Center Plaza #194, Ashburn
|Carne Asada
|$17.99
|Burritos de Carne Asada
|$15.99
|Kids Carne Asada
|$6.99
More about Parrandos Tex-Mex
Parrandos Tex-Mex
42830 Creek View Plaza Suite 100, Ashburn
|Carne Asada Fajita
|$25.00
10oz. Slowly marinated skirt steak over sautéed green peppers and Spanish-style onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.