Chicken biryani in Ashburn

Ashburn restaurants
Ashburn restaurants that serve chicken biryani

Celebration by Rupa Vira

44260 Ice Rink Plaza, Ste 120, Ashburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Biryani$19.00
Mumbai style Biryani with chicken. Aromatic rice, fragrant spices, caramelized onions
More about Celebration by Rupa Vira
BAWARCHI BIRYANIS ASHBURN

44640 WAXPOOL RD STE 150, ASHBURN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Dindigul Chicken Biryani$14.90
Thalapakattu Chicken Biryani is a very famous style of biryani from Dindigul region in the state of Tamil Nadu. This biryani is from a chain of restaurant with the same name. It is called "Thalappakatti", which literally means the turban, the person who was founder wore a turban and that's how the biryani gets its name. The biryani is highly flavorful and it is different because of the spice mix that is used to make this biryani.
Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani Combo$15.50
Lunch portion of Bawarchi Chicken Biryani served with a special appetizer, raitha, salan and a chef's special dessert. Beverage is not included.
Donne Chicken Biryani$16.40
Donne Biryani is a spicy, aromatic pulao style biryani made with short grain rice (seeraga samba rice ) , special blend of spices and herbs. This is a famous Biryani native of Bangalore , Karnataka.
More about BAWARCHI BIRYANIS ASHBURN

