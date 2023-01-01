Chicken biryani in Ashburn
Ashburn restaurants that serve chicken biryani
More about Celebration by Rupa Vira
Celebration by Rupa Vira
44260 Ice Rink Plaza, Ste 120, Ashburn
|Chicken Biryani
|$19.00
Mumbai style Biryani with chicken. Aromatic rice, fragrant spices, caramelized onions
More about BAWARCHI BIRYANIS ASHBURN
BAWARCHI BIRYANIS ASHBURN
44640 WAXPOOL RD STE 150, ASHBURN
|Dindigul Chicken Biryani
|$14.90
Thalapakattu Chicken Biryani is a very famous style of biryani from Dindigul region in the state of Tamil Nadu. This biryani is from a chain of restaurant with the same name. It is called "Thalappakatti", which literally means the turban, the person who was founder wore a turban and that's how the biryani gets its name. The biryani is highly flavorful and it is different because of the spice mix that is used to make this biryani.
|Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani Combo
|$15.50
Lunch portion of Bawarchi Chicken Biryani served with a special appetizer, raitha, salan and a chef's special dessert. Beverage is not included.
|Donne Chicken Biryani
|$16.40
Donne Biryani is a spicy, aromatic pulao style biryani made with short grain rice (seeraga samba rice ) , special blend of spices and herbs. This is a famous Biryani native of Bangalore , Karnataka.