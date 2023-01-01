Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken rolls in Ashburn

Go
Ashburn restaurants
Toast

Ashburn restaurants that serve chicken rolls

Consumer pic

 

Celebration by Rupa Vira

44260 Ice Rink Plaza, Ste 120, Ashburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Butter Chicken Roll$15.00
More about Celebration by Rupa Vira
Item pic

 

Pho Nomenal

20447 Exchange Street, Ashburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
A6. Summer Rolls Grilled Chicken - Goi Cuon Thit Nuong Ga$5.99
A pair of soft rolls for those who want a healthy and fresh appetizer. All stuffed ingredients including grilled chicken, lettuce, basil, and vermicelli are wrapped in a piece of rice paper. It is served with peanut sauce and crush peanuts.
Served in a portion of 2 rolls.
More about Pho Nomenal

Browse other tasty dishes in Ashburn

Chocolate Cake

Chimichangas

Cheese Pizza

Greek Salad

Nachos

Grilled Chicken

Teriyaki Chicken

Shrimp Tacos

Map

More near Ashburn to explore

Leesburg

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Sterling

Avg 4.7 (28 restaurants)

Reston

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Chantilly

Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)

Herndon

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Centreville

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Purcellville

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Middleburg

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (859 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (446 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (779 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (85 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (175 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (82 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (158 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston